"Rest in paradise": Max Domi pens tear-jerking message in memory of his late grandpa

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi shared an emotional message on Instagram this week, mourning the loss of his grandfather.On Monday, the 29-year-old posted a carousel of throwback photos with his grandparents and from his childhood alongside a moving caption that reflected on their close bond.“Grampy. I’m going to miss you more than anything,” Domi wrote.He recalled sprinting to the door as a child whenever his grandparents visited, playing mini hockey together in the basement, learning drywall skills in the garage, celebrating Christmas mornings, enjoying family traditions like “Coker chip dip” and seeing his grandfather’s face in the stands at his games.“You were always there. You are truly the greatest man I’ve ever known. You are the rock of our entire family and the reason we’re so close.”Domi also reflected on the “true fairytale love story” between his grandparents noting how their marriage of 69 years set an example for the entire family.“There will always be a hole in my heart,” Domi wrote. “Words will never ever do justice for the man you have been your entire life or what you have done for every single person you have come across. Rest in paradise Grandpa. I’ll see you on the other side. I love you so much.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust last month, Domi had shared a heartfelt message for his grandparents on their wedding anniversary. He had posted a picture with the two of them sitting in the porch of their house with Max crouching between them. In the caption, he called them an inspiration for everyone and expressed how much he loved them.Max Domi flew to Paris in the offseason to surprise mom LeanneEarlier this offseason, Max Domi traveled to Paris with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother Leanne for her birthday. Estelle later shared a carousel of photos on Instagram recapping the family getaway.The first image showed her standing beside Domi on a balcony overlooking the Seine River. Another picture captured the group aboard a classic wooden boat labeled River Limousine waving as they passed by the Musée d’Orsay.A third shot featured Max’s sister Avery smiling alongside Estelle with the Seine in the background. The post also included a group photo on the riverbank with Leanne and several others and closed with a picture of Max and Estelle posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.Avery also uploaded her own set of snaps including a sweet clip of the siblings surprising their mom with a hug.“Surprised our mom in Paris, lots of laughs, love &amp; memories we’ll cherish forever ❤️🇫🇷🥖🍷,” Avery wrote in her caption.The Paris trip came just a few weeks after Domi participated in the 2025 Breakthrough T1D Walk in June, joining his mother at the fundraising event in Canada. He had also shared an emotional message at the time thanking Leanne for her role in helping him manage Type 1 diabetes since childhood.