Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was the target of taunting from Toronto Maple Leafs fans during Game 1 of the Leafs-Senators opening-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

During the TV broadcast, an audible chant was evident. The ESPN broadcasters even took a moment to acknowledge the cries coming from Leafs’ fans.

The chant resonating from the sold-out Scotiabank Arena was:

“Brady sucks”

Following the game, Brady Tkachuk fired back at Leafs’ fans, dismissing their chants, stating:

“I guess I expected it. I couldn’t care less. I don’t really give a sh*@.”

The comments, as reported by Senators beat reported Bruce Garrioch on X, underscore just how much the animosity between the Leafs and Senators runs deep. The two provincial rivals haven’t met in the Stanley Cup playoffs in over two decades.

That is why the renewed postseason hostilities have boiled over to the point where the entire arena turned on the visitors’ captain.

After their Game 1 loss, the Senators will need to return to Toronto if they want to come back to win the series. So, that means more heckling for Brady Tkachuk.

Brady Tkachuk, Senators lose their cool against Toronto Maple Leafs

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators tallied 36 total PIM in Game 1 against Toronto - Source: Imagn

Brady Tkachuk and teammates lost their composure against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 on Sunday night. While the series was expected to be a physical affair, the Senators pushed the envelope too far.

The game started to get out of hand with Ridly Greig’s crosscheck on John Tavares. The play drew the Leafs’ ire as they wanted a major penalty, settling for a two-minute minor.

Then, things really got out of hand in the second as another cross-checking call cost the Senators a power play goal.

But that wasn’t all. Tkachuk got into the spirit of things, roughing things up with Scott Laughton at the 19:47 mark of the second. The fisticuffs ensured after Drake Batherson took yet another penalty, a tripped call on Calle Jarnkrok.

In the final frame, the Senators completely lost it as a battle royale ensured with about 47 seconds to play. All of the players on the ice got the gate for roughing as punches flew left and right.

As the game ended, Nick Jensen got another roughing call for ruffling Pontus Holmberg’s feathers.

The Senators took 36 total penalty minutes when everything was said and done. The lack of discipline on Ottawa’s part was their downfall in Game 1. The Senators will now look to keep in mind their wits about them in Game 2 as they look to even their first-round series against Toronto.

