"Sickening", "This is disgraceful": Senators fans irked as Leafs faithful fill Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre

The Canadian Tire Centre was filled with a sea of blue and white on Wednesday night, as Toronto Maple Leafs fans flooded Ottawa for Game 3 against the Senators.

Despite Ottawa being the home team, Leafs supporters appeared to outnumber Senators fans by a wide margin. Videos circulating on social media showed fans dressed in Maple Leafs jerseys across the arena.

"I can't tell if this is a home game for Ottawa or Toronto," commented Ottawa reporter Claire Hanna.

The invasion left many Senators fans frustrated and angry, with one tweeting:

"Sickening"

Another fan wrote:

"This is disgraceful..."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Ottawa fans sell their tickets to leaf fans at a huge premium. Probably worth it," one fan wrote.

"How sad is it that your fan base cannot afford to visit their team at home and need to go to another rink to see them play. We should have pity for Leafs fan because of this - and also their playoff record," another fan wrote.

"30 + years in and this is still happening, you won’t see this in any other stadium or sport where the “best” seats are the away team," a user commented.

"While they cheer for the leafs, they still represent Ottawa’s love of the game with loud cheers, as opposed to the Toronto Yacht Club fans," another user wrote.

The Leafs went on to win 3-2 in overtime against Ottawa. For the Senators, goals from Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux were not enough to protect home ice. Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Simon Benoit netted for the Leafs.

Linus Ullmark backstopped 17 shots in the net, while Anthony Stolarz had 18 saves to secure the win.

Senators HC Travis Green's comments after the 3-2 overtime loss against the Leafs in Game 3

Senators head coach Travis Green was disappointed with the team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Leafs in Game 3. Ottawa is now down 3-0 in the first-round series.

"It's disheartening, to say the least, I thought both teams played a hell of a game. And sometimes playoff hockey comes down to little inches or bounces, and we were on the wrong end of it tonight." Green said (per NHL.com).

Despite being on the brink of elimination, Green made it clear his team isn’t throwing in the towel.

"One thing I know about our team is they're not going to lie down. We're not going to go away, we're going to be ready to play," he said.

Ottawa will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Saturday in Ottawa.

