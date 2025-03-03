"Something's wrong with the Bruins": Legendary HC Don Cherry voices his bold opinion on Boston Bruins’ playoffs chances

The Boston Bruins are in a rough stretch, struggling to find the back of the net and slipping further in the standings. They have lost six of their last seven games, including their latest 1-0 shutout loss against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Ad

Former Bruins head coach Don Cherry is unsure if the Boston Bruins can even make the playoffs. On the latest episode of Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast, he pointed out the team’s struggles who currently rank 23rd in goals scored this season:

“I don't know if they'll make the playoffs, but. Tough, pretty tough to jump over."

Don Cherry went on to claim that something deeper is going on within the team, possibly internal issues that are holding it back:

Ad

Trending

“No something. Something happened to the Bruins. Somebody said something or did something or did something, something's wrong with the Bruins.”

Cherry also criticized Boston’s recent roster moves, believing the team made too many trades and lost the grit and toughness that once defined its style of play:

“I think the Boston Bruins made too many trades and got rid of their grit. That's the story."

Ad

The Boston Bruins are 28-26-8 this season, sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference. With captain Brad Marchand sidelined due to injury and the team fighting for a playoff spot, concerns are surely growing about whether they have enough to stay in the race.

HC Joe Sacco opens up on Bruins’ scoring struggles

Following Boston’s 1-0 loss against Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, interim head coach Joe Sacco discussed his team’s shortcomings in recent games. He mentioned that the team has struggled to score consistently and needs to improve by creating more traffic in front of the net:

Ad

“That’s two out of the last three where we have to find a way to put the puck in. Whether it’s creating more traffic at the net, having more of a shot mindset, playing off the shot more, creating some more two-for-ones—just getting to the interior.

“I thought two games ago against the Islanders, even though we didn’t grab one, we had better looks. I thought Minnesota did a good job trying to keep us to the outside. We have to find a way to get into the interior more,” he added.

Ad

He also acknowledged the disappointment of missing out on points but reiterated the need to find ways to convert scoring opportunities moving forward.

Earlier on Friday, Sacco claimed that Boston needs to ‘embrace the challenge’ and find another level in its game. He mentioned that the Bruins must see this difficult stretch as an opportunity rather than a setback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama