Watch: Tom Wilson lands haymakers on Jack McBain in relation for collision causing Alex Ovechkin's exit

Heavyweight Tom Wilson was not going to let Jack McBain walk away without a fight after the latter's knee-on-knee collision with Alex Ovechkin resulted in Ovi exiting the game. With just more than three minutes left in the game, Wilson and McBain dropped the gloves near center ice, prepped for a spirited tilt.

After squaring each other up for a couple of seconds, both players grabbed each other's jerseys, looking for better grip. Wilson landed a big first right hand, and McBain responded with short left jabs. Wilson continued to rain his heavy hits, but McBain did not back down either and answered back by landing some hits on Wilson.

The spirited tilt was broken off by the officials on the ice, after Tom Wilson's haymaker caught Jack McBain right in the face, forcing the Utah's forward's collapse onto the ice.

Capitals HC Spencer Carbery updated Alex Ovehckin's injury status and said he was being evaluated afther the game ended, and that there will be more information to share the following day.

Before the collision, Ovechkin was on a heater and scored two goals in the game, taking his total to 16 goals in the last 10 games, inching closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky's record with a 27-goal difference.

Tom Wilson was on the receiving end of retaliation during latest Habs-Caps clash

During the Capitals' 6-3 win over Canadiens on October 31st, Tom Wilson and Josh Anderson dropped the gloves in a heavyweight tilt. Anderson wanted to retaliation for Wilson's hit on Kaiden Guhle earlier in the game.

Coincidentally, the two dropped the gloves in that game with exactly 3:10 left on the clock, with last night's fight against Jack McBain being at the exact same time. Both players tugged hard at each others' jerseys, looking for some grip, before landing haymakers on the other.

After exchanging a couple heavy right hands, both players lost their helmets, which pushed Anderson to rain a barrage of haymakers on Tom Wilson, before he yanked Anderson down onto the ice with him, as a move to end the fight.

