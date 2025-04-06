Tyler Seguin's wife Kate shares adorable snap of daughter Wren on the day of her 'first hockey game'

Dallas Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate welcomed a daughter, Wren Katherine Seguin, in January. On Saturday, Kate shared that Wren had attended her first hockey game at the American Airlines Center.

The Dallas Stars played the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Kate shared an adorable picture of her daughter sitting on a couch.

“Wren’s first hockey game!,” Kate wrote in the caption, and tagged Tyler Seguin.

via Instagram /@kate__seguin

Wren wore a black top with the number “91” on it which is a sweet nod to her dad Tyler Seguin’s jersey number.She also had on large green baby earmuffs for noise protection while a cute pacifier clip with white beads was attached to her outfit.

Earlier last month, Kate Seguin celebrated her daughter Wren’s 2-month milestone. She posted two Instagram stories to mark the special occasion.

One story showed Wren lying on a cream-colored blanket wearing a floral dress over a green onesie with a beige bow headband. The other story was a short video of Wren lying on her tummy in a dusty rose onesie.

“Birdie is two months today!,” Kate wrote in one story and, “Melting our hearts every day,” in the other.

Tyler and Kate had previously shared pictures from their first family photoshoot with Wren on January 23 this year after returning home from the hospital. Kate quoted a Bible verse and mentioned their dogs, Gerry, Cash and Marshall, being excited to meet their baby sister.

Tyler Seguin did a special tattoo for his daughter on Valentine's Day

On Valentine’s Day this year, Tyler Seguin got a tattoo behind his ear with Wren’s name and birthdate. He posted a photo of the new tattoo on his Instagram stories.

The couple also celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Tyler wore a tuxedo and Kate wore a peach dress on the evening and Tyler posted a series of pictures on his stories including one where they shared a kiss.

“To this absolute *** goddess. Happy Valentine’s baby 😍 I love you,” Tyler wrote in one of the stories.

He also penned a note for his daughter:

“And to the newest 1-month-old baby girl. Happy Valentines Day, we love you Wren!” Seguin wrote.

Tyler and Kate got engaged in July 2022 in Greece and were married in the summer of 2023.

