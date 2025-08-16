  • home icon
  Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra head off to their honeymoon after attending Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France

Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra head off to their honeymoon after attending Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 16, 2025 13:00 GMT
Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra head off to their honeymoon after attending Leon Draisaitl
Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra head off to their honeymoon after attending Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France [via IG/@alexandrafoegele]

LA Kings forward Warren Foegele and his wife Alexandra jetted off to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera following their trip to the South of France for Leon Draisaitl’s wedding. On Friday, Alexandra shared a series of photos from their vacay on her Instagram.

One of the pictures showed the couple sitting together at sunset overlooking the sea. Another featured them in snorkeling masks on a boat. A view of white houses on cliffs above the blue water was included, along with a shot of the two dressed up. Alexandra was also photographed sitting on a balcony in a robe with a book and Warren was seen swimming near a rocky shoreline in a separate click.

“Honey honey 🌙🗝️♥️,” she captioned the post.

The carousel continued with Alexandra walking through a garden with a large hotel in the background. A street-side restaurant setup was shown in another frame. She appeared lounging on a yacht in a white bikini, while another photo captured a sunset over the cliffs. The couple kissed on a boat during golden hour. Another picture showed Warren poolside wearing sunglasses.

Other photos showed a terrace with umbrellas overlooking the coast, Alexandra dressed in an evening gown with Warren’s arm around her, and her walking through a manicured hotel entrance. She also posted a street view of a busy roundabout, as well as a close-up selfie. The final images featured a poolside scene with umbrellas and a view over the sea.

Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos tied the knot last month

Earlier last month, Warren Foegele and longtime partner Alexandra Servos tied the knot in a glamorous wedding celebration attended by several NHL players and their partners. The event brought together some of Foegele’s former Edmonton Oilers teammates including Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

Draisaitl’s partner Celeste Desjardins later shared a series of photos from the night. One showed her posing with other NHL wives and partners including Alannah Hyman and Madison Brown, all dressed in black gowns for the reception. She also reposted a black-and-white photo booth picture featuring herself, Leon, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie.

Jessica Fiala, wife of LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala, also shared a clip of Alexandra performing onstage at the afterparty as guests cheered her on.

The bride later reposted several moments from the celebration including her and Warren’s grand ballroom entrance, the couple being lifted in the air by friends and customized “A&W” party favors. She also shared clips of live performances, dancing in a white two-piece outfit and a candlelit slow dance with Warren.

Foegele and Servos got engaged in February 2024 and celebrated with a poolside engagement party in Toronto later that summer. The party included close friends including Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

