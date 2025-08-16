Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra head off to their honeymoon after attending Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France

LA Kings forward Warren Foegele and his wife Alexandra jetted off to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera following their trip to the South of France for Leon Draisaitl’s wedding. On Friday, Alexandra shared a series of photos from their vacay on her Instagram.One of the pictures showed the couple sitting together at sunset overlooking the sea. Another featured them in snorkeling masks on a boat. A view of white houses on cliffs above the blue water was included, along with a shot of the two dressed up. Alexandra was also photographed sitting on a balcony in a robe with a book and Warren was seen swimming near a rocky shoreline in a separate click.“Honey honey 🌙🗝️♥️,” she captioned the post.The carousel continued with Alexandra walking through a garden with a large hotel in the background. A street-side restaurant setup was shown in another frame. She appeared lounging on a yacht in a white bikini, while another photo captured a sunset over the cliffs. The couple kissed on a boat during golden hour. Another picture showed Warren poolside wearing sunglasses. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther photos showed a terrace with umbrellas overlooking the coast, Alexandra dressed in an evening gown with Warren’s arm around her, and her walking through a manicured hotel entrance. She also posted a street view of a busy roundabout, as well as a close-up selfie. The final images featured a poolside scene with umbrellas and a view over the sea.Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos tied the knot last monthEarlier last month, Warren Foegele and longtime partner Alexandra Servos tied the knot in a glamorous wedding celebration attended by several NHL players and their partners. The event brought together some of Foegele’s former Edmonton Oilers teammates including Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.Draisaitl’s partner Celeste Desjardins later shared a series of photos from the night. One showed her posing with other NHL wives and partners including Alannah Hyman and Madison Brown, all dressed in black gowns for the reception. She also reposted a black-and-white photo booth picture featuring herself, Leon, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie.Jessica Fiala, wife of LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala, also shared a clip of Alexandra performing onstage at the afterparty as guests cheered her on.The bride later reposted several moments from the celebration including her and Warren’s grand ballroom entrance, the couple being lifted in the air by friends and customized “A&amp;W” party favors. She also shared clips of live performances, dancing in a white two-piece outfit and a candlelit slow dance with Warren.Foegele and Servos got engaged in February 2024 and celebrated with a poolside engagement party in Toronto later that summer. The party included close friends including Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.