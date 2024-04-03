Watch: Refs award Montreal Canadiens goal but quickly overturn due to 'mistake in communication'

A goal scored by the Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia during the April 2 game against the Florida Panthers has been overturned. The referees concluded that after a communication error, the puck did not cross the line and made the final decision.

The Canadiens were pressing in the offensive zone in a tight forecheck around the crease of the net. Amidst a big scramble in front of the goaltender, Armia attempted to stuff the puck past the left pad but was denied.

During the game, the lead referee came out and said:

"mistake in communication"

The Montreal Canadiens held a 5-3 lead over their formidable foe. Nick Suzuki scored two goals, with Joel Armia recording another goal. Cole Caufield scored the fourth goal for the Canadiens, while Jake Evans scored a shorthanded goal to secure the fifth.

On the opposing side, the Florida Panthers saw goals from Anton Lundell, who opened the scoring, followed by Aleksander Barkov's goal to bring the score to 2-1 for Florida. to make it 2-1 Florida. Sam Bennet scored with a shorthanded goal with less than 2 minutes to go in the game.

Now that the regular season is nearing an end, the Panthers are currently challenging for the Presidents Trophy with 6 games remaining. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens, with 8 games left, and may be eliminated from playoff contention, due to their performance this season.

The Montreal Canadiens get blanked at home in a tilt against the Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens were shut out at home by the Carolina Hurricanes squad, who showed their intent right from the start. The contest remained competitive, however, the Hurricanes took the game to the limit.

The game remained deadlocked after the first period, but Jordan Staal broke the stalemate with a goal hallway through the second period. In the third frame, Sabastian Aho and Seth Jarvis added to the Hurricanes' lead, to make it a 3-0 game in favor of their team.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was the first star of the game while Aho was the second star. Juraj Slafkovsky was the third star of the game. Carolina dominated across the stats sheet, except in hits, where Montreal held a 21 to 5 advantage.

Next up for the Montreal Canadiens is a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Center on April 4 at the Bell Center. The game will start at 7 PM EST.