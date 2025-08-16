Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma shares adorable mother-child moment with newborn baby Walter

Earlier this month, NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter Emma welcomed her newborn child with partner Stone Eby. On Friday, Emma shared a tender Instagram Story featuring her newborn son.

The close-up photo showed Emma’s hand, wearing a gold band and diamond ring, gently holding Walter’s tiny fingers.

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

Walter, born on August 11, is Wayne Gretzky’s sixth grandchild. On Tuesday, Emma introduced her newborn to the world with a photo carousel. The first picture showed Walter sleeping while swaddled in a grey camouflage blanket with a light blue hat.

The second captured a sweet moment of him wrapped in a pale blue blanket and striped hospital beanie, resting on Emma’s chest. The final picture featured a close-up of Walter lying on a blanket.

“Walter Boone-Gretzky Eby🩵08/11/2025🩵,” Emma wrote in the caption.

Emma and her partner former SMU Mustangs tight end Stone Eby shared back in June that they were expecting a baby boy. The couple has been together for more than two years.

Walter’s arrival expands the Gretzky family tree to six grandchildren. Paulina Gretzky and husband Dustin Johnson have two sons, Tatum and River. Ty Gretzky and wife Sara share two daughters, Sicily and Vienna. Trevor Gretzky and fiancée Ashley welcomed their daughter Phoenix in July 2023.

Wayne Gretzky’s eldest daughter Paulina teases new track

Earlier last month, Wayne Gretzky’s eldest daughter Paulina Gretzky posted a mysterious Instagram story that hinted at an upcoming release. The photo showed her car’s infotainment screen connected to her phone.

On the display was a track titled “If These Heels Co…” credited to Paulina herself. She captioned the post with:

“NOW PLAYING.”

Paulina Gretzky has built a career as a model, actress, social media personality and singer. She previously appeared in films like Fame (2009) and Grown Ups 2 (2013), and even performed the song “Collecting Dust” on MTV’s Laguna Beach back in 2005.

More recently, Paulina has been spending time in the recording studio. In March, she shared photos from a session in Nashville with American country artist Tyler Reeve. The set included shots of Paulina at the mixing console, a plane selfie and moments of Reeve playing guitar.

“Can’t wait to share what I’ve been up to 🎵🎶 @tylerreeve,” she wrote at the time.

This wasn’t the first hint of a collaboration. Last December, Paulina posted photos from a holiday-themed studio session with Reeve, country star Chris Young and songwriter Trannie Anderson. The studio was decorated with Christmas lights and a tree, while plaques of hit songs lined the walls.

