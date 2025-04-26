  • home icon
Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina dines at The River Hotel in $1,536 worth outfit

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Apr 26, 2025 12:00 GMT
Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina dines at The River Hotel in $1,536 worth outfit [via IG/@paulinagretzky]

Earlier this week, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky dined at The River Hotel. On Saturday, she posted a series of stories on her Instagram, sharing a look at her casual outfit.

One of the stories showed Paulina taking a mirror selfie indoors wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap priced at $50, a Helsa Baby Tee in 2nd Skin Jersey costing $98, Parker Vintage Cut Off Shorts by AGOLDE priced at $148.

She also accessorized with a 90's Leather Top Handle Bag by The Row worth $1,240, per her ShopMy profile.

via Instagram/@paulinagretzky
via Instagram/@paulinagretzky

The next story featured a close-up of her drink and bag placed on a table next to a menu from The River Hotel. A third click showed her sitting in the back of a pickup truck, posing casually in the same outfit.

Paulina is the eldest child of Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet. She has pursued a career in modeling, singing and acting, and is quite active across social media platforms. She is married to professional golfer Dustin Johnson, and the couple has two children.

Wayne Greztky’s daughter Paulina accompanies husband Dustin Johnson at Augusta Masters

Earlier last week, Paulina Gretzky shared family photos from the Augusta Masters’ Par 3 Contest on her Instagram. In one the pics, she was seen walking with her husband Dustin Johnson, wearing a white caddie jumpsuit with the number 88.

Another photo showed her adjusting her cap while holding Johnson’s gear among the crowd. A third photo captured Paulina and Johnson holding hands on the course. The last slide showed their son Tatum hitting a shot across the water while they cheered him on.

“𝖠𝗎𝗀𝗎𝗌𝗍𝖺, 𝖺𝗅𝗐𝖺𝗒𝗌,” she captioned the post.
Paulina had traveled to Georgia for the 2025 Augusta Masters after attending the LIV Golf Miami tournament with Dustin. She posted Instagram stories from their flight, including a photo climbing a private jet and another seated next to Johnson. She also shared a look at green-themed cupcakes and cookies they had on the flight.

The previous week at LIV Golf Miami, Paulina shared the outfits she wore over the course of the event. One of her stories featured a powder blue two-piece set with a V-neck crop top and mini skirt, paired with Reebok sneakers, Mini Tome Hoops, and a Sila Ear Cuff Set. She posted photos sitting in a golf cart with a drink and walking the course.

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly. 

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports.

