“When’s the expansion draft?” “Send the team back to Arizona”: NHL fans disappointed by Utah Hockey Club’s jersey and brand identity reveal for 2024-25

The Utah Hockey Club unveiled its official team logo and colors for the team’s upcoming season. Per insider Elliotte Friedman, the Utah franchise will be known as the Utah Hockey Club. It will feature a black home jersey with the work UTAH written diagonally across the front. The road jersey features the same layout, which is white.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation regarding the Utah Hockey franchise's branding for their inaugural season. However, the announcement has met with mixed fan reactions. Here’s a look at the interesting comments emerging from fans across the league.

"Are they seriously not picking a name?" one fan said.

But fan reaction wasn’t all negative. Some fans showed genuine appreciation for the Utah Hockey Club’s new identity. These fans shared their positive attitude.

"Very nice. I hope they actually do something big in free agency rather than just rely on the relocation hype," one fan said.

"When's the expansion draft," another fan said.

"Hopefully the name only sticks for the inaugural season. I don’t mind the black jersey, cool. Hope they spice it up a bit the following season! Good start Utah!" one fan said.

With the Utah Hockey Club’s new branding, the team gets one step closer to hitting the ice next fall. Now, the attention turns to the Draft and free agency as the club looks to build a winning roster for its first season.

Voting continues on a permanent name for the Utah Hockey Club

The Hockey News broke the announcement regarding the colors and logos for the Utah Hockey team's inaugural season. It seems this selection was based more on the sense of urgency following the club’s hasty relocation.

As The Hockey News pointed out, voting is still going on for the Utah Hockey Club’s permanent name and identity. Potential permanent names for the club include Blizzard, Yeti, Venom, Mammoth and Outlaws. Meanwhile, league commission Gary Bettman stated in a press release, per The Hockey News:

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League."

Bettman added:

"Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the club continues its exciting march toward puck drop in October."

While the league gets set to welcome its newest franchise, there is no word on when a permanent identity for the Utah franchise will be announced. In the meantime, the current branding is apparently nothing more than a placeholder.