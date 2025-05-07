Ranking 3 best Maple Leafs players to potentially seek retribution against Sam Bennett for Anthony Stolarz hit

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup with retribution in mind.

In Game 1, Panthers forward Sam Bennett delivered an intentional elbow to goaltender, and former teammate, Anthony Stolarz, knocking him out of the game due to concussion protocol.

On the ice, none of the Maple Leafs players immediately reacted to the situation. But just because the Toronto players didn’t instantly go after Bennett, doesn’t mean that Bennett won’t have a target on his back in Game 2.

So, let’s take a look at three Toronto Maple Leafs players who could retaliate against Sam Bennett in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Ranking 3 best Maple Leafs players to potentially seek retribution against Sam Bennett

#3 Simon Benoit

Simon Benoit is one of the most rugged players in the Leafs lineup, and not a stranger to dropping the gloves. He’s a tough customer, having taken on notable pugilists like Tom Wilson, Zach Kassian, and Mathieu Olivier.

According to Hockey Fights, Benoit’s last bout was against Oliver Bjorkstrand in February of this year.

Benoit took exception to a hit from Bjorkstrand, leading to the fisticuffs. Here’s a look at the fireworks:

Indeed, Benoit can hold his own, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine Benoit taking up matters with Bennett early in Game 2.

#2 Scott Laughton

Scott Laughton is a notable tough guy. He’s got an extensive fight record, shown by Hockey Fights. This year alone, Laughton duked it out with the New York Islanders Maxim Tsyplakov in late January while still playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Laughton also got into the fray with the Maple Leafs, taking on Ridly Greig of the Ottawa Senators in March this year.

Here’s a look at the bout:

Laughton and Greig dropped the gloves immediately after a face-off at center ice, following some roughhousing earlier in the game. So, it would be surprising to see Laughton schedule a bout with Bennett at some point in Game 2.

#1 Max Domi

Like his father Tie, Max Domi is one of the toughest members of the Leafs. He’s been known to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice. Most importantly, Domi has already danced with Bennett, with the pair exchanging kind words back in November 2023.

Here’s a look at that altercation:

Domi and Bennett went after one another following a hit that Domi didn’t appreciate from Bennett. The pair had some words before going at it. The officials separated the combatants before the action got out of hand.

With the history between Bennett and Domi, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Domi be the one who retaliates against Bennett as soon as he gets the chance.

The Leafs and Panthers will square off on Wednesday night in Game 2, with Toronto looking to take a 2-0 to South Florida. Thus far, there is no word yet if Anthony Stolarz will be back in goal for Toronto.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

