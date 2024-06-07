Ranking Utah NHL franchise’s potential names from worst to best feat. Utah Hockey Club

The Utah NHL franchise is down to six potential names for its inaugural season. Following a vote of over 520,000 fans, the shortlist includes a series of interesting names. The vote comes on the heels of the Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah.

With club ownership looking to create a new identity for the franchise, fans have been invited to participate by voting on potential team names. The shortlist includes some interesting choices.

So, let’s take a look at the potential names for the Utah NHL franchise from worst to best.

Ranking the Utah NHL franchise’s potential names

#6 Utah Hockey Club

The most bizarre choice is Utah Hockey Club or Utah HC. This name is similar to the ones soccer teams use, like Inter Miami CF or AC Milan. Additionally, soccer teams are not known for clever or imaginative logos. In fact, most soccer teams have a coat of arms or crest as their team logos.

Utah HC is, by far, the worst possibility from a marketing and merchandising perspective for the Utah NHL team. It would render the team without an identity, much like what happened to the Washington Commanders of the NFL when they played as the Washington Football Team.

#5 Utah Blizzard

There’s not much to say about “Blizzard.” In fact, the name is a little too similar to the Colorado Avalanche. The name might draw some potential copyright issues from the Avs, so it might be best to avoid this name.

Nevertheless, Blizzard could work as a name and logo, similar to the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer. The club has a purple and white logo that looks like a wave carrying a soccer ball. With a little creativity, the name “Blizzard” could avoid clashing with “Avalanche.”

#4 Utah Venom

The moniker “Venom” conjures thoughts of a dangerous creature lurking about. Images of a serpent-like beast akin to the Detroit Vipers of the International Hockey League. The defunct franchise had a menacing cobra-like serpent as its logo.

Considering traditional hockey team names, Venom would become one of the most original since the San Jose Sharks entered the league in 1993.

#3 Utah Outlaws

Images of masked bandits robbing trains and wagons in the Old West come to mind with this name.

A mascot similar to the UNLV Rebels of NCAA hockey could serve as a visual comparison. The Rebels’ colors are red and white, with the mascot donning a black and white hat and holding a hockey stick.

While the Utah NHL team colors are reportedly going to be similar to those of the Utah Jazz of the NBA, the mascot could have some type of purple-and-white color scheme.

#2 Utah Mammoth

A prehistoric creature would be a first in the NHL. Pictures of a woolly mammoth trumpeting around make for an interesting visual in NHL arenas. Nevertheless, the name Utah Mammoth conjures thoughts of a gigantic beast stomping everything in its path.

Perhaps the closest comparison would be the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, which features a dinosaur on their logo. Similarly, the Raptors’ colors combine purple with black and white.

#1 Utah Yeti

Like Mammoth, the thought of an enormous mythological creature brings thoughts of destruction and fear. The fearsome snow-dwelling creature could work very well to intimidate opponents.

While the name doesn’t sound particularly scary, a logo like the one belonging to the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA could strike fear in opponents. The Grizzlies feature an angry bear seemingly on the attack.

Could a Yeti-type creature with a snarl induce the opposition into a state of panic? At the very least, this Utah NHL team name would be one of the most creative ones in NHL history.