NHL analyst sees Devils' Dougie Hamilton as ideal Maple Leafs fit, but trade likely hinges on $60M star's decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils could be part of a blockbuster trade that could land defenseman Dougie Hamilton in the Blue White, NHL analyst Nick Alberga believes.

Alberga, the host of Leafs Morning Take on The Nation Network, commented on the idea of Dougie Hamilton landing in Toronto, stating the following on X:

“Love a potential Dougie Hamilton fit in Toronto. That said, it probably only makes sense if Rielly’s open to leaving.”

Alberga’s comments assume the Maple Leafs would need to move on from Morgan Rielly in order to make the deal work.

However, Alberga isn’t clear about swapping Dougie Hamilton for Morgan Rielly, among other pieces, or if Rielly would be moved in a separate trade.

The Leafs signed Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract in 2022, locking in the former fifth overall pick from 2012 as the team’s number-one defenseman for the foreseeable future. This summer, trade speculation surrounding Rielly has picked up, though the club has denied the 31-year-old is on the market.

As for Dougie Hamilton, the Devils are not openly shopping him. Nevertheless, reports such as one stemming from RG Media suggest several teams have called the Devils to inquire about Dougie Hamilton’s availability.

The Maple Leafs are among the interested parties calling to see if the Devils’ right-shot D-man is available.

It’s unclear what the asking price for Hamilton could be. But if he were to become available, said price would have to be high.

Maple Leafs could use both Dougie Hamilton and Morgan Rielly in lineup

Rielly could team up with Hamilton creating one of the best pairings in the NHL - Source: Imagn

Alberga’s comments suggest the Maple Leafs would trade Rielly to make room for Hamilton. However, the Maple Leafs could have use for both Hamilton and Rielly in their lineup.

According to Daily Faceoff, the Maple Leafs’ current blue line depth chart shows Rielly playing on the left side with Brandon Carlo on the right on the Leafs’ second pairing. Rielly is a left-shot while Hamilton is a right-shot.

That situation means the Leafs could play both on the same defense pairing, creating a highly mobile, puck-moving duo. Plus, the Maple Leafs could deploy Hamilton on one power play unit while Rielly on the other.

That situation could instantly upgrade Toronto’s offensive production from the blue line. However, it’s worth pointing out that Hamilton comes with a $9 million cap hit. So, Toronto would have to clear up some cap space to fit his contract on the books.

If GM Brad Treliving could somehow pull that off, it would be a major step toward putting the Maple Leafs closer to a Stanley Cup this upcoming season.

