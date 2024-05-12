Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 3 | May 12, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs West second round against the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday at 9.30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS, truTV, TVAS, SN and SN360, with the series tied at 1-1.

Despite leading in the third period of Game 2, the Canucks lost in overtime, losing their home ice advantage. They head on the road for Games 3 and 4, hoping to win at least one game to regain home ice.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have come out on top in both series against the Canucks in playoffs, with an 8-3 lead in head-to-head playoff wins, including a victory in a six-game series in the 1992 Smythe Division finals.

The Canucks, who had a 23-14-4 away record in the regular season and won all three away games in a six-game series against the Nashville Predators in the first round. But they have not faced a situation like McDavid and Draisaitl playing together in the last game.

Before Game 2 on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers hadn't beaten the Vancouver Canucks this season. The Oilers, having been beaten in all four regular-season games with a score difference of 21-7, have shownthe ability to beat their rivals from the Pacific Division.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Vancouver Canucks are faced with the challenge to counter the combined force of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as the Edmonton Oilers have strengthened their forward line by teaming up their two star players.

In Game 2, Vancouver maintained a lead during the third period after a successful rally in Game 1, ended up losing in overtime. In their loss, Canucks made only 19 shots on goal and had a 1-3 record on the power play.

In the playoffs, Canucks ranks ninth in the league with 2.63 GFA, converting 15.8% of their power play chances. They rank fourth in the league with 2.50 GAA with 84.6% success in penalty killing.

Brock Boeser leads Vancouver with five goals, three assists and 18 shots on goal, while Elias Lindholm and Dakota Joshue have combined for six goals and six assists. J.T. Miller and Pius Suter have together scored two goals and made 35 shots on goal.

In the net, Arturs Silvos, who made 27 saves for Canucks in their 31-19 defeat, is expected to be the starting goalie for Game 3. Thatcher Demko is close to making a comeback, and Casey DeSmith could take his place at any time.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers, who led 4-1 in the second period of game one, ended up losing 5-4.

They have lost only twice in this playoff run. In the first round, the Oilers beat the LA Kings in five games in the first round, scoring at least four goals in four of the five games.

The Oilers rank second in the league for GFA in the postseason, with 4.29 with 45.8% power play success rate and stands 10th in GAA, allowing three goals per game leading in penalty killing at 94.4%.

Zach Hyman is the leading scorer for the Oilers with nine goals for 11 points and 28 shots on goal, while Leon Draisaitl has contributed six goals, 10 assists and 30 shots on goal. Evander Kane and Connor McDavid have each added two goals, collectively contributed 16 assists and making 39 shots on goal.

The starting goalie for the Oilers is Stuart Skinner, who has a 5-2-0 record this postseason with a 2.96 GAA and an .888 SV%, having allowed 21 goals on 188 shots.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Injury report

The Oilers have reported injuries for Adam Henrique, who is day-to-day with a lower body, and Leon Draisaitl who is also day-to-day due to back injury.

For the Canucks, Thatcher Demko is out due to a knee injury, while Tucker Poolman is out with a head injruy.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head

The Edmonton Oilers have an 8-3-0-0 against the Canucks in the playoffs all time. The Oilers have a 48.4% success rate in the faceoffs, slightly lower than the Canucks' success rate of 51.9%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Spread

The Canucks are the underdogs by 1.5 goals, with a -152 chance to cover. Conversely, Edmonton, being the favorite, has odds of +126.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Over/Under

The Over/under is set at 6.5, with the over having odds of -102 and the under at -120.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Series odds and score prediction

Edmonton, with -210 odds, is the favorite and has a 67.2% chance of winning this game. Meanwhile, Vancouver is a +172 underdog on the road, with a 37.2% probability on winning.

Score Prediction: Canucks 3-3 Oilers (The game is set to go into overtime, with Canucks expected to win with a scoreline of 4-3)