With Mike Sullivan gone, Sidney Crosby should demand trade from Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 reasons why

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby might be looking for greener pastures following Mike Sullivan’s shocking departure from the team’s bench.

Ad

The bombshell news dropped on Monday, sending shockwaves around the NHL. Sullivan will likely remain unemployed for a short time as there many as many as seven teams looking for new coaches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

But for Crosby, the possibility of a rebuild in Pittsburgh has now become more apparent than ever. If that’s the direction the Penguins are headed, Crosby may be looking to chase one more Stanley Cup elsewhere as his career heads into the twilight.

So, let’s take a deeper dive into three reasons why Sidney Crosby should demand a trade from Pittsburgh amid the shocking Penguins shakeup behind the bench.

Ad

3 reasons why Sidney Crosby should demand trade from Pittsburgh Penguins

#3 Penguins won’t be making the playoffs any time soon

Next season looks like another lost season for the Penguins. The Pens have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs three years in a row. Before that, they were bounced in the first round four years in a row.

In fact, the last time they made it out of the first round was in 2018 when they made it to the second round and lost to the Washington Capitals. That season marked the Penguins’ gradual decline following their second back-to-back championship in the Mike Sullivan era.

Ad

With the trend hardly in the Penguins’ favor, it seems unlikely that Pittsburgh will be making a deep playoff run any time soon. If Crosby has his heart set on chasing one more Cup, Pittsburgh may not be his best option.

#2 Time is running out

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be compelled to trade their captain to maximize the return - Source: Imagn

At 37, soon to be 38, Sidney Crosby doesn’t have much time left on the clock. While he’s shown that he can still play at a high level, there’s no telling how much longer Crosby will continue to play in the NHL.

Ad

Crosby is still under contract for two more seasons. But that doesn’t mean he will be keen to ride off into the sunset, playing for a team that’s vying for a lottery pick.

Therefore, Sidney Crosby could capitalize on his skill level at this point, making a significant contribution for a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, while sidestepping the Carnage that could come with the further gutting of the Penguins’ roster. Given the way the Penguins’ roster is constructed, Sidney Crosby’s contract would actually be the easiest to trade.

Ad

#1 The Penguins are entering rebuild mode

After a legendary run, it seems the Penguins' current core has run its course. Sullivan was the first shoe to drop. Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang could find themselves out the door as well. Erik Karlsson, even with his untradeable contract, could find himself leaving Steel City, as well.

That situation means the Penguins are getting ready to blow everything up and prioritize their draft pick stockpile and prospect pool. Unless Sidney Crosby is willing to stick around with the team and mentor the young and up-and-coming players, Crosby may demand a trade to a contender where he can end his career at a high.

It’s difficult to speculate which teams could make a push for Crosby. But it seems that trading Crosby in exchange for another team’s best prospects and draft picks could be the best way to go for a Penguins team looking to repeat the same process that earned it three Stanley Cups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama