  • "Completely dangerous..lack of professionalism from organizers"- Fans react as men's discus held at World Athletics Championships in wet conditions

"Completely dangerous..lack of professionalism from organizers"- Fans react as men's discus held at World Athletics Championships in wet conditions

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 22, 2025 13:56 GMT
Discus throw podium at the World Athletics Championships 2025
Discus throw podium at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Fans recently shared their reactions to the men's discus athletes competing in heavy rain in the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025. The finals took place on the last day of the competition, September 21, and initially began at 8:10 PM local time (Japan Standard Time).

However, the event was halted amidst its proceedings due to the rain, and eventually concluded after all the other disciplines and the closing ceremony. Even then, the participants of the discus throw finals faced immense rain during their throws, which also led to great difficulty in their executions.

Following the conclusion of the finals, an Instagram handle highlighted the valour and courage of these athletes who competed in the discus throw finals in the tough rainy conditions.

The track and field fans expressed mixed reactions to the difficult situation the athletes faced in the finals. One of the fans wrote in the comments:

"It was a tough watch, seeing these guys battle against conditions, but they battled through the conditions, earning our respect!"'
Screenshot of the fans' comments
Screenshot of the fans' comments (Image via: @everything_throws on IG)
"But it is against safety of the players. How the organisers pushed players to compete in this situation. Its completely dangerous. Why there were no buffer days to shift the competition. Its really lack of professionalism from the organisers but not the courage" wrote another fan.
Screenshot of the fan's comment
Screenshot of the fan's comment (Image via: @everything_throws on IG)

Another fan slammed World Athletics for not postponing the discus throw finals of the World Athletics Championships, considering the heavy rain, stating:

"World athletics and top leaders to blame!!! They put discus at the end because it was supposed to be the main throwing event! They could have postponed it until tomorrow" stated another.

Another fan heaped praise on Daniel Stahl for executing his season-best throw in the tough conditions. The fan remarked:

"The winner made his best throw of the season in those conditions. If you only can throw in good conditions, are you really a world champion?"
Screenshot of the comments
Screenshot of the comments (Image via: @everything_throws on IG)
"I was SCARED sitting up there. It was brutal!!💀🫣" chimed another.
Screenshot of the comment
Screenshot of the comment (Image via: @everything_throws on IG)

The discus finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw the defending champion, Stahl, clinch the gold medal with a season-best 70.47m, while Mykolas Alekna and Alex Rose finished second and third in 67.84m and 66.96m, respectively.

Daniel Stahl highlighted the rainy conditions in Tokyo after clinching the discus throw title at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Daniel Stahl at the World Athletics Championships
Daniel Stahl at the World Athletics Championships (Image via: Getty)

Daniel Stahl shed light on his emotions after winning the discus throw title at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Notably, this was Stahl's third world title of his career.

However, the Swedish athlete revealed this was his first time competing at a World Championships in rainy conditions and also remarked that the stadium is special to him because he also won his Olympic gold medal here in 2021. He said (via European Athletics):

"This was my first rainy championships ever. I tried to stay positive and never give up. Mentally, I was ready for that last throw, this arena is my favourite—it was special in 2021, and it was special again tonight."

Notably, Mykolas Alekna, who finished second in the discus throw finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025, praised Stahl for his dominance in the sport over the years.

