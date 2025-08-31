Gabby Thomas drops 1-word reaction to Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff’s US Open showdown

American track star Gabby Thomas took to social media to share her reaction, as tennis players Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are set to face off against each other in the fourth round of this year's US Open. This marks the first time since 2019 that Osaka and Gauff will play against each other at the US Open, making it a highly anticipated clash. The last time they played against each other was at the China Open in October last year.Gabby Thomas has praised Coco Gauff earlier, sharing a video of herself dancing with her dog when she won the French Open. Both athletes have represented the US at the Paris Olympics. Thomas has won three Olympic gold medals as well as two World Championship medals. She recently competed at the USA National Championships, where she earned a podium finish in the 200m event.Thomas took to X to share her reaction after it was confirmed that Gauff and Osaka will be playing against each other at the US Open:&quot;Queens!!!&quot;Gabby Thomas will be competing at the World Championships in Tokyo next month after earning qualification through the National Championships.Gabby Thomas qualifies for the World Championships while suffering from Achilles issueGabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettyGabby Thomas shared her reaction after earning qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo next month. The 3-time Olympic champion also revealed that she was dealing with an Achilles issue before the event.In an interview after the event, Thomas said:&quot;I was definitely nervous. I thought I had it, but again, I didn't know in that moment. So, you know, of course I was nervous, but I'm happy I made the team and now I have an opportunity to go back to Texas and focus and get ready for Worlds.&quot;Truthfully, I haven't been able to train too much, which is kind of tough because I'm dealing with an Achilles issue. And so, you know, when you have to take a couple weeks off before USA, that's never a good feeling. But I'm confident in what I'm able to do. I've had some good races under my belt this season. So, I had faith in that. But, yeah, you know, you always want to go USA's healthy at the end of the day. So, it's rough.&quot;After winning silver in the 200m at last year's Worlds, Thomas will look to win the gold this time.