Gabby Thomas drops 1-word reaction to Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff’s US Open showdown

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:26 GMT
Gabby Thomas shared her reaction as Osaka and Gauff are set to face off - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas shared her reaction as Osaka and Gauff are set to face off - Source: Getty

American track star Gabby Thomas took to social media to share her reaction, as tennis players Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are set to face off against each other in the fourth round of this year's US Open. This marks the first time since 2019 that Osaka and Gauff will play against each other at the US Open, making it a highly anticipated clash. The last time they played against each other was at the China Open in October last year.

Ad

Gabby Thomas has praised Coco Gauff earlier, sharing a video of herself dancing with her dog when she won the French Open. Both athletes have represented the US at the Paris Olympics. Thomas has won three Olympic gold medals as well as two World Championship medals. She recently competed at the USA National Championships, where she earned a podium finish in the 200m event.

Thomas took to X to share her reaction after it was confirmed that Gauff and Osaka will be playing against each other at the US Open:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Queens!!!"
Ad

Gabby Thomas will be competing at the World Championships in Tokyo next month after earning qualification through the National Championships.

Gabby Thomas qualifies for the World Championships while suffering from Achilles issue

Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas shared her reaction after earning qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo next month. The 3-time Olympic champion also revealed that she was dealing with an Achilles issue before the event.

Ad

In an interview after the event, Thomas said:

"I was definitely nervous. I thought I had it, but again, I didn't know in that moment. So, you know, of course I was nervous, but I'm happy I made the team and now I have an opportunity to go back to Texas and focus and get ready for Worlds.
Ad
"Truthfully, I haven't been able to train too much, which is kind of tough because I'm dealing with an Achilles issue. And so, you know, when you have to take a couple weeks off before USA, that's never a good feeling. But I'm confident in what I'm able to do. I've had some good races under my belt this season. So, I had faith in that. But, yeah, you know, you always want to go USA's healthy at the end of the day. So, it's rough."

After winning silver in the 200m at last year's Worlds, Thomas will look to win the gold this time.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications