"You see why people don't trust media?" - Fans slam news outlet for overlooking Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce while citing Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's feat

Fans shared their infuriated reaction recently on a prominent news outlet's social media handle, overlooking Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce while citing Melissa Jefferson-Wooden as the first athlete to achieve the 100m-200m world double since 1991. This comes just a few hours after Jefferson-Wooden achieved the 100m-200m double on Friday, September 19, during the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Even though the American created history by solidifying her name as the first female athlete from her country to achieve this, she wasn't the first female athlete in the world to do so since 1991, as The New York Times' post claims. Jamaican veteran Fraser-Pryce had already achieved this feat 12 years ago in Moscow during the 2013 event, when she became the first female athlete after Katrin Krabbe in 1991 to achieve it. Track and field fans were quick to react to The New York Times' post and point out their error. In reaction to The New York Times' post, a fan posted on X: &quot;Wrong. Queen Shelly-Ann, Madame Pocket Rocket, did that in 2013.&quot; Another fan sarcastically remarked that Fraser-Pryce was working at the KFC during 2013 when she won the 100m-200m world double. &quot;I guess Shelly was working as cashier at KFC in 2013&quot; the fan wrote. Another fan inquired whether Fraser-Pryce's victory in Moscow is being ignored by the publication. The fan stated:&quot;Is it cause Shelly Ann Fraser Price won in Moscow that her doing the double is being ignored by the NYT or that she’s not American? 🤡 😂&quot; Here are a few other reactions:&quot;False. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce doing the double in Moscow 2013 was what? A figment of our imaginations? Do better!&quot; a fan posted. &quot;Lol like even if you used AI, you would know there's a queen from Jamaica who did this in 2013&quot; added another netizen. &quot;You see why people don't trust the media? Shelly Ann did this in the 2013 world championships. Smmmh&quot; chimed in another fan. Notably, at the 2013 World Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m event in a run time of 10.71 seconds, while she clocked 22.17 seconds to win the 200m event. &quot;Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the bar high&quot;- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden heaped praise on the Jamaican's contribution towards female athletics Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)Melissa Jefferson-Wooden heaped praises on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after her 200m heroics on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025. Notably, Jefferson-Wooden had termed the Jamaican veteran as one of her idols on the track several times in the past, too. Speaking in an interview, the American athlete reflected on Fraser-Pryce's journey of becoming a world champion at the age of 21. She also added that she is honored to experience the domination that the Jamaican had in her prime years. Jefferson-Wooden said (via Television Jamaica): &quot;Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the bar really high, and me, a little girl, watching her do what she did at 21, becoming a world champion in a field where probably no one saw her winning. Feel like I am living the same journey, but obviously in my way. To see her dominate for so long and see what she has done for women's sprint just means a lot, and I looked up to her growing up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the conclusion of her individual 100m event in Tokyo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is expected to run for Jamaica in the 4x100m relays, where she is a part of the pool too.