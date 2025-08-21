Candace Owens claims she would deploy "military" to "rescue" Emmanuel Macron if she became dictator of the United States: Details explored

American political commentator and author Candace Owens recently said she would deploy "military" to "rescue" French President Emmanuel Macron. Owens' statement follows Macron's exclusive interview on August 19 with Paris Match about his defamation lawsuit against her, during which he said:

“This has become such a big issue in the United States that we had to respond… It’s a question of having the truth respected.”

France’s first couple sued the 36-year-old commentator in July after she reportedly slandered Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, as being born a man.

In response to Macron's interview, Candace Owens took to YouTube on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and shared a video in which she said that if “one day in the future” she is elected as a “dictator of the United States,” she would do many things.

“If you agree to elect me as dictator, we're going to do all sorts of things. And one of those things is we are going to use our military might to swoop into France, get into Paris, maybe the Élysée Palace, and rescue President Macron, who I believe might be Stockholmed at this moment,” Candace Owens said.

According to Owens, Macron's interview was conducted by Swiss journalist Darius Rochebin. Notably, this was Emmanuel Macron’s first public comment after he and Brigitte sued Candace Owens last month in Delaware, USA.

Candace Owens calls allegations against Emmanuel Macron’s journalist “sheer insanity”

In the video, Candace Owens discussed how Darius Rochebin, the journalist from the Paris Match interview whom Emmanuel Macron had chosen, was accused by young men in Switzerland of “s*xual deviancy.” Sharing an October 2020 article from Le Temps, titled “RTS, Darius Rochebin and the law of silence,” Candace said:

“It is just crazy looking at this story… We receive a flurry of emails yesterday from people in Europe informing us that Darius Rochebin was investigated by three journalists in Switzerland and was very credibly accused of s*xual impropriety… The story is crazy. It's sheer insanity.”

Candace Owens further clarified that she is not “making” this story, as the allegations against Darius Rochebin date back to around 2012. She mentioned that Darius, at that time, was a 46-year-old man “posing as a young female student” at the University of Geneva to “attract teenage boys” to respond.

She then criticized France and Emmanuel Macron for selecting Darius Rochebin for the interview.

“None of that was problematic for France… This was not only fine with France, but it did not even bear like it. They didn't even pause and reflect on whether or not this individual should perhaps be banned from access to the President of France, right? Instead, they put him on a jet.”

In her video, Candace Owens also hinted that she is working on season two of her podcast series Becoming Brigitte. She mentioned that she would not be “intimidated” by the Macrons and the tactics they are using to try to silence her.

According to Time, the Macrons, in their complaint, claimed that Owens has made a series of false statements about them. The complaint challenged Owens’ credibility and argued that she profited by selling merchandise, including a shirt of Brigitte Macron on a fake TIME magazine “Man of the Year” cover.

The lawsuit also dismissed how Owens went on to produce an eight-part series titled Becoming Brigitte and continued to spread her “false claims.”

