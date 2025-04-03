"Either way, it’s juicy" - Lauren Graham shares her theory on who is the father of Rory Gilmore's child in Gilmore Girls

Former Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham shared her theory on the age-old question of who is the father of Rory Gilmore's unborn child in the series. At the end of the show's revival sequel, it had been revealed that Rory was pregnant, but the father's name was not mentioned.

In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 2, Lauren Graham weighed in on the mystery, which many Gilmore Girls fans have been theorising about.

Graham, who played Rory Gilmore's mother, Lorelai Gilmore in both the series and its revival, said:

"Well, there are two theories, and either one — I'll just speak as a producer-type now — could send the story forward. It could be the Wookiee who she fools around with in that storyline. It could be Logan [Huntzberger]. Either way, it's juicy."

Despite sharing two theories, Graham seemingly leaned a little towards Logan Huntzberger, Rory's on-and-off boyfriend on the show.

"It could be some one-night stand. Then, what does that do to her relationship to the guy she ... was going to go down that path [of pursuing]? Or it could be could be him [Logan]." she added.

At the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016), Rory Gilmore tells her mother, Lorelai Gilmore, that she's pregnant. In the revival series, Rory mentioned hooking up with a "Wookie", which made Lauren Graham consider the one-night stand figure as a potential father. However, Alexis Bledel's character was also seen in a secret relationship with her long-time boyfriend from the original series, Logan. Fans have often considered him to be the father of Rory's child.

Lauren Graham admits to dating some of her Gilmore Girls co-stars on the Call Her Daddy podcast

2025 Sundance Film Festival - "Twinless" Premiere - Image via: Getty

During her April 2 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, while talking to host Alex Cooper, Lauren Graham admitted that she has dated some of her Gilmore Girls co-stars over the years.

Graham's character, Lorelai Gilmore, dated multiple men throughout the series. She ended up with Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), the owner of Luke's Diner in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, where Lorelai and Rory lived. She was also briefly married to Rory's father, Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe), in the series, who was her high-school sweetheart.

Apart from them, Lauren Graham's character dated Max Medina (Scott Cohen), Jason Stiles (Chris Eigeman), Alex Lesman (Billy Burke), and Peyton Sanders (Jon Hamm). Graham did not confirm which of these men or any other co-star she dated in real life, but confirmed that her on-screen endgame Scott Patterson was not one of them.

"Yes, and dating is a real big word for some of the experiences. But you know, you’re there 14, 15 hours. Who else are you going to meet? It always feels weird to be asked, and many times I was lying because it such a strange thing to talk about — which I still mainly don’t talk about," Graham said.

Lauren Graham continued:

"[Dating is] something that you don’t know what’s going to happen. I think some people are built for it, some people don’t find it personally vulnerable. And it was also, I have to say, it wasn’t my focus at the time, so it felt strange. Like, I’m a working person and I’m in a career and I don’t know. It just was odd."

Elsewhere in her interview with Alex Cooper, Lauren Graham talked about that one Gilmore Girls storyline that she did not enjoy or like. The actress described one track in the series where Rory and Lorelai did not talk to each other for a long time.

"There’s a year when Alexis [Bledel] and I — Rory and Lorelai — are in a fight for a long time and we would talk about it, and Amy [Sherman-Palladino, creator] was like, ‘You know you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict.' I forget even what the conflict was but it went on for a while, and that’s the one that I would hear from people that they didn’t like," Lauren Graham said.

Expand Tweet

Gilmore Girls ran from 2000 to 2007, spanning seven seasons and is still considered as one of the most loved television series of all time. A revival series with four episodes, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, was released on Netflix in 2016.

