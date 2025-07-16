How many Emmy nominations has “Will & Harper” earned? Perez Hilton congratulates the Wayfarer Studios team for their “big win”

Will & Harper recently earned five nominations at the Emmy Awards this year, as per a report by Deadline on July 15, 2025. Perez Hilton has now shared his reaction to the same, congratulating Justin Baldoni’s company, Wayfarer Studios, one of the producers of the film.

Ad

Apart from the documentary film, many other popular TV shows managed to make it to the nominations, including Ted Lasso, The Penguin, and Severance, as stated by People magazine.

Perez posted a video through his official YouTube channel on July 16, 2025, where he started by saying that he was satisfied by sharing something positive for the first time. He then addressed the nominations of Will & Harper by saying:

“Congratulations to Will Ferrell, Justin Baldoni, and the team at Wayfarer Studios. The film that they executive produced, Will & Harper just got five Emmy Award nominations. Outstanding documentary special, outstanding directing, outstanding cinematography, outstanding picture editing, and outstanding original song.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The blogger and columnist stated that it is a big achievement to get nominated for the Emmy Awards, as he stated:

“I was going to say celebrate the little wins, but honestly getting nominated for an Emmy, I think, is a big win.”

The media personality also praised Justin Baldoni by adding:

“I’m so proud of Justin Baldoni because God, he’s written two wonderful books on being a man and being courteous and teaching boys not to fear their fears. And now he’s directed three movies. He started off with one episode of Jane the Virgin and now he’s directed three pictures and written two books and does TED Talks to help people.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Hilton’s YouTube video has received more than 50,000 views as of this writing.

Cast member of Will & Harper express happiness after being nominated at the Emmys

Ad

As mentioned, the documentary film has been nominated in five categories at the Emmy Awards. Will & Harper was released directly on Netflix in September last year and featured Harper Steele, Will Ferrell, and many others playing the lead.

Steele spoke to Deadline on July 15, 2025, and expressed his happiness about the nominations by saying that he was proud of the fact that the film was made. He further stated that he is expecting that more audiences will watch the film due to the nominations.

Ad

Kristen Wiig, one of the cast members, was a co-writer of a song from the film, titled Will and Harper Go West. During his conversation with Deadline, Harper spoke about Wiig by saying:

“[I’m] very happy Kristen was involved in this project. I have a special place in my heart for her. She’s unsurprisingly talented at this point.”

Ad

In addition, Harper Steele also praised the work of director Josh Greenbaum, stating that he and Ferrell did not have anything to do with “the blood and sweat that went into it.” Will & Harper had initially failed to get nominated at the Academy Awards this year, and Steele shared his response to the same, as he stated:

“I was disappointed with the Oscar snub, but yeah, who knows the inner workings of the doc branch of the Oscars. I don’t, but I’m happy to see that people still think highly of the film.”

Ad

According to People magazine, many other famous TV shows like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and Black Mirror have managed to get nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More