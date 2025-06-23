How old is Alexandra Madison? Jon Bouffard relationship explored as the couple announces pregnancy a year after a tragic loss

American TikTok influencer and podcaster Alexandra Madison and her husband Jon Bouffard announced they are expecting a baby through a social media post. On June 22, 2025, the couple shared a video of their pregnancy photoshoot via a joint Instagram post.

“Coming soon [white heart and yellow heart emojis],” the caption read.

Alexandra Madison, who is 32 years old, was seen posing with her baby bump in a pastel yellow halter-neck gown. Meanwhile, her husband Jon Bouffard, 37, joined her in what looked like a meadow, hugging, kissing, and cradling her bump as she held a set of three sonogram images.

The news of Alexandra Madison’s pregnancy comes a year after their previous pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. In June 2024, just three months after announcing they were expecting a baby boy, the TikTok couple shared their loss in a joint Instagram post.

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week. There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this. Our hearts will never be the same,” the post read.

At that time, the post also mentioned that Alexandra Madison had the “privilege” of carrying their baby boy Leo Grey for 26 weeks, adding he would live in their “hearts for a lifetime.”

All you need to know about Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard’s relationship

TikToker couple Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard, known for their comedic skits, viral trends, and situational humor, have been married since September 2019. In addition to their social media presence, the couple also operates a New York-based event film company called Madison Grey Media, as stated in Alexandra’s December 2022 Canvas Rebel profile.

“We didn’t waste any time and hit the ground running as soon as we could, filming 15 weddings in our first year in business, 25 weddings in our second year, and 30 new weddings scheduled for 2020, the year the pandemic struck,” Alexandra told the outlet at the time.

Madison went on to explain that surviving the pandemic as business owners was hard; however, their firsthand filming and editing skills helped them navigate it and organize virtual gatherings.

Later, they joined TikTok in July 2020 as a hobby, “just for fun,” and something out of “boredom,” but this soon evolved into a creative and professional endeavor, allowing them to apply their cinematography and editing skills.

“Our goal from the beginning was to make people laugh and create real, relatable videos that someone could watch and think, ‘oh my gosh, that is SO us!’” she added.

Following their pregnancy loss in 2024, Madison and Bouffard launched a podcast called Give It to Me Straight, where they navigated grief through humor.

The couple also told TODAY in August 2024 that their skit, in which they announced that their resignation from being “DINKS” or “Dual Income No Kids,” was denied, was part of their healing process after losing their unborn child.

“We had an entire healing process on our own, and we didn’t want to come across as insensitive or that we didn’t care, because what we experienced was traumatic, heavy, and sad. When we started feeling moments of joy and happiness again, we almost felt guilty ... but there’s no right or wrong way to grieve,” Alexandra said.

The video captioned “We don’t handle rejection very well here” earned over 7.8 million views and thousands of comments from their 2.6 million followers at the time.

Last year, Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard took a pregnancy test on camera during the 15th week of their pregnancy and later revealed in April 2024 that they were expecting a son. However, after their loss, they sought help from a grief counselor to aid in their healing.

The pair has written and starred in the 2025 short film The Shower, which is based on their experience. Notably, in a March 2025 interview with Keke Malmer on her self-titled podcast, Alexandra Madison shared that half of last year was a “dark time” for them, and the only way they dealt with their “trauma” was through “comedy.”

In a June 22, 2025, follow-up post on Instagram, the couple thanked their well-wishers for their support, adding, "Pregnancy after loss is a mixture of emotions to say the least." They also noted that their baby is due in September.

