“I’m not in the game of almost” — Flau’jae Johnson reveals she wants to succeed in basketball and rapping simultaneously

American college basketball player for the LSU Tigers and rapper Flau’jae Johnson recently made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast and talked to Shannon Sharpe about how she feels like to be juggling between the court and the studio.

On the July 16, 2025, episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Shannon Sharpe talked to LSU basketball star, rapper, and Roc Nation signee Flau’jae Johnson about her careers in both sports and music.

When Shannon Sharpe, who is an American former professional football tight end and has played 14 seasons in the National Football League, mentioned that it's hard to be “historically... be great at two things simultaneously,” Flau’jae Johnson said:

“I know. That's why I'm doing it. I want to be that one that they like, 'wow.' That's how you become iconic. You don't come iconic being the girl that almost did it... I'm not in the game of almost... I'm building my legacy in basketball. But oh, I'm still building. And I'm gonna crack that code with that music.”

After Flau’jae Johnson claimed that she is going to “crack that code” to succeed in basketball as well as rapping simultaneously, Shannon Sharpe curiously asked how she plans on doing that. The 57-year-old noted that, with music, a person has to “record” and “go on tour.” To this, the budding hip-hop artist replied:

“Cuz I'm gifted and I'm spiritually connected to the source. I can't do it by myself. I'm not going to lie. If I tried to do it without God, I fall apart. But that God give me that extra strength.”

Flau’jae Johnson says she gets “inspiration” in music from other artists at Roc Nation

During her appearance on the July 16, 2025, episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Flau’jae Johnson also talked about being a part of Roc Nation, the entertainment company owned by Jay-Z.

When Shannon Sharpe asked her what it feels like to be on the same roster as Rihanna, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP, Alicia Keys, and more, the 21-year-old reflected:

“Really like its inspiration. Cuz it's like I got to grind it out. Like, these people are up here. I'm looking at Roc Nation, looking at their numbers and looking at my numbers. I'm like, I got a lot of work to do. But it's inspiring being in this building.”

Johnson also opened up about flying on American Basketball player LaMelo Ball’s private jet.

“Man, he's the coldest… Like I got to fly on his private jet one time... Took an extra trip, and he was just there… He was just listening to music, laying back the whole time. But he was cool. And it was crazy because I used to look up to him like high school.”

Flau’jae Johnson has appeared on reality shows, including The Rap Game and America's Got Talent. Her first album was titled 4 My Fans and was released in 2023. In 2024, she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and released another album, Best of Both Worlds.

