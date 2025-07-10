The NBA has yet to experience the depth of LaMelo Ball's talent. From being a magician with the ball to shooting long 3-point shots as if he were bored in the gym, Ball has not disappointed with his talent, something that streamer Kai Cenat should have known before challenging the Charlotte Hornets star.
In a video posted on Thursday by House of Highlights on Instagram, Ball was seen shooting the ball from the top of the key while Cenat was counting the made shots. Cenat had claimed that Ball couldn't make 10 consecutive 3-point shots.
However, the streamer had to eat his own words once Ball started shooting the ball. He drained eight consecutive 3-point shots before dropping the 9th shot.
"Kai really forgot LaMelo plays in NBA," the caption read.
Ball might not be the most athletic player around, but his skills with the ball are among the best in the league.
Last season, he exited with an ankle injury, but whenever he was on the court, he had one of the best stats on the board. Last season, in 47 games, LaMelo Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The Hornets will be hopeful for another standout season from their star.
LaMelo Ball hasn't been able to capitalize on his extraordinary talent
LaMelo Ball is widely regarded as one of the NBA's top young stars, but he has yet to fully reach his potential. His ankle has been a recurring issue since he entered the league.
Last season, the Hornets' star played just 47 games before a season-ending right ankle injury. The team later announced he would undergo arthroscopic surgery to address a right ankle impingement.
Last season wasn't the only time he went through a season-ending injury. His 2022-23 season also ended with a right ankle injury that needed surgery. He only played 22 games during the 2023-24 season because of the same lingering issue.
When LaMelo was drafted in 2020, the Hornets were hopeful he could end their playoff drought. However, the team hasn't reached the postseason since the 2016-17 season.
