"Makes no sense" - Chris Booker claims this is why Taylor Swift will not headline Super Bowl 2026

Perez Hilton and Chris Booker recently shared their takes on the rumors of Taylor Swift allegedly headlining Super Bowl 2026. On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Hilton took to his YouTube channel and shared a video discussing whether the 35-year-old artist would be stepping on the stage for her very first Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The media personality shared an audio clip from his weekly podcast, The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker, in the video. While Hilton claimed that Taylor Swift gave a “ginormous” Easter egg that she was “most likely” going to be the Super Bowl halftime show performer, Booker said otherwise.

Hilton noted that Taylor Swift could do the Super Bowl performance if her beau, Travis Kelce, wanted her to. When he said, “Unless it was his idea and he’s excited about this,” Chris Booker jokingly said that he was calling out the “lazy media,” as well as Hilton.

“Why would he be excited? If he’s in the Super Bowl, he can’t watch it. She can’t watch his game if he happens to be in it. His swan song. I’m calling out the lazy media, and I’m calling out you. This makes no sense. Do you actually believe she doesn’t make sourdough?” Booker said.

Meanwhile, the rumors of Taylor Swift possibly headlining Super Bowl 2026 started circulating soon after the Karma singer made her appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce.

Chris Booker asks Swifties to put their “realistic hat[s] on” for thinking Taylor Swift was going to headline the 2026 Super Bowl

In the video shared by Perez Hilton, Chris Booker dismissed the Swifties’ theory that Taylor Swift would be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

“Put your realistic hat on. Take your alien hat off with the tin foil. This is Travis Kelce’s probably his final season in the NFL. There’s no possible way that she is going to trump him in his celebration, in his day, in his moment,” the radio personality said.

Chris Booker further noted that it was “very hard” to get to the Super Bowl. He opined that Taylor Swift wouldn’t want to steal the spotlight from what could possibly be the “last shining moment” of Travis Kelce’s career.

“I don’t see it. I don’t get why no one sees that,” Brooker said.

Meanwhile, as per E! News, Swifties drew several Super Bowl easter eggs from her August 13, 2025, appearance on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast. After the Red singer noted that she was “really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” her fans speculated that her favorite pastime could be a surface remark about the upcoming 60th Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs (Image via Getty)

Fans also reportedly connected her “sourdough” obsession to the 49ers’ mascot Sourdough Sam. Reportedly, the 2026 Super Bowl is being held at Levi’s Stadium, which is the Niners’ home in Santa Clara.

When asked about it, the Grammy winner admitted on the podcast that she often used numbers in her Easter eggs.

“I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates... That stuff, like, I find really fun... I want Easter eggs to be a certain thing, where, like, if you are a part of the fandom and you want to experience, like, music in a normal way, then you don’t even see these. You don’t even care what that thing is,” the Fearless singer said.

Taylor Swift also announced her 12th studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, during the podcast appearance. The new album will be released on October 3, 2025, and will feature 12 tracks with Sabrina Carpenter appearing as a featured artist on the title track.

