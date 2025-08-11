"Attention-giving friend" - Perez Hilton quips following reports of Trump throwing "calendar girl competition" with Epstein as the only male guest

Perez Hilton recently weighed in on reports of U.S President Donald Trump allegedly throwing a &quot;Calendar Girl Competition&quot; party for &quot;young models&quot; at Mar-A-Lago.In his blog posted on his self-titled website on July 21, Hilton cited a report from The New York Times (published on July 19) titled Inside the Long Friendship Between Trump and Epstein. According to Hilton, the outlet interviewed Florida businessman George Houraney in 2019, during which he claimed that the event hosted by the president for him in 1993 at Mar-a-Lago was a &quot;calendar girl competition,&quot; where &quot;young girls&quot; were invited and judged by &quot;the rich male VIPs,&quot; for a &quot;potential modeling gig.&quot;Hilton added that after planning the event, the Florida-based businessman discovered that the only other male guest at the &quot;calendar girl competition&quot; would be &quot;Trump’s BFF&quot; (a reference to Jeffrey Epstein).&quot;I said, 'Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?'&quot; George told the outlet.Upon reviewing the news, Hilton expressed skepticism about the situation, stating:&quot;Just Don and Jeff and a bunch of young girls trying to get modeling gigs. Does that sound sketchy as hell to anyone else??&quot;Hilton added:&quot;Obviously with no witnesses it’s so much worse, but even just the idea is kinda of sus, even if it wasn’t just them. It was up both of their alleys though.&quot;The 47-year-old American blogger and columnist also posted the blog link on X on August 11.&quot;#DonaldTrump was a very loyal, caring and attention-giving friend to #JeffreyEpstein!,&quot; Perez Hilton captioned the post.Also read: &quot;Ooh, that don't look good&quot; - Russell Brand reacts to viral Epstein clip where he answers if he ever &quot;socialized&quot; with Trump around underage girlsPerez Hilton discusses President Trump's role in a modeling competition before the alleged &quot;Calendar Girl Competition&quot;Furthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton cited a report from the Guardian, published on March 14, 2020, which claimed that before the &quot;Calendar Girl Competition&quot; at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump was one of the judges at the Look of the Year competition, where 58 &quot;young models&quot; competed for a $150k contract with Elite Model Management, run by John Casablancas.He added that the president was the &quot;center of attention&quot; as he used his Plaza Hotel as the central hub for the events, which included parties and cruises, where girls aged between 14 and 19 would allegedly be asked to &quot;put on displays for Trump.&quot;&quot;It sounds like Trump enjoyed it so much he decided to throw his own version at Mar-a-Lago, doesn’t it? Just him and his pal Epstein and a bunch of young girls,&quot; he added.Epstein &amp; POTUS Donald Trump At Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)Hilton pointed out that in 2020, the outlet interviewed several models who had participated in Elite’s Look of the Year competition, which had been running since 1983. These models shared stories suggesting that the modeling scout John Casablancas, along with &quot;some of the men in his orbit, used the contest to engage in s*xual relationships with vulnerable young models.&quot;We just find it interesting that Trump was a part of that… and seemed to like the idea so much he threw his own competitions for young girls,&quot; Perez added.Hilton also mentioned that in 1999, the U.S President launched his own modeling agency, originally called T models, which became mired in controversy. Hilton claimed that the company was accused of &quot;stealing money&quot; from girls and hiring foreign models without &quot;proper visas.&quot;Similarly, Hilton noted that Epstein also founded his own modeling agency called MC2 Model Management, whose scout Jean-Luc Brunel was found dead in his prison in La Santé prison in February 2022. Per the BBC, he was accused of r*ping and trafficking minors for s*xual exploitation.Perez Hilton concluded, stating:&quot;Anyway. Just a story about two pals who loved partying and models.&quot;In other news, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the Jeffrey Epstein case on July 7, 2025. The authorities released a two-page memo stating that the &quot;systematic review revealed no incriminating client list,&quot; and that the convicted financier did not blackmail prominent individuals.They also released 11 hours of surveillance footage captured outside Epstein's cell, which concluded that he committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019.