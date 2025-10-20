"Cannot get a break": Perez Hilton reacts after Keith Urban meets fan with same name as Nicole Kidman

  • home icon
By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 20, 2025 07:41 GMT
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidaman (Image via Getty)

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to Keith Urban meeting a fan with the same first name as his separated wife, Nicole Kidman. According to several media reports, Kidman filed for divorce from the singer last month, citing "irreconcilable differences." Amid the ongoing divorce, Urban has been touring for his High And Alive World Tour.

On October 17, during his performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, a fan held up a placard asking Urban to announce her pregnancy to her family. When the singer noticed the message, he asked for her name, and she replied, “Nicole.” The crowd burst into laughter, and Urban also fell to the ground, laughing at the coincidence.

Celebrity influencer Perez Hilton also shared his reaction in his October 18 blog. While describing the incident, the blogger wrote:

"Keith Urban cannot get a break from his divorce from Nicole Kidman! Not even at one of his shows!"
During the show, when Keith Urban asked for the name of the pregnant woman, she first warned that he would not like her name. The Blue Ain’t Your Color singer was intrigued by the woman's statement and said:

“I’m not going to like your name?”
When the woman revealed her name, Keith Urban lay on the ground with his hand in the air. However, the singer responded wittily and, instead of talking about Nicole Kidman, mentioned another actress who shared the same first name.

“Did you say Nicole Richie? It’s unreal. How are you, Nicole Richie? You have a twin," Urban said.

The Somebody Like You singer went down from the stage to meet the woman and cheered for her. Perez Hilton reported that the fan also showed a onesie reading, "Smallest Keith Urban fan." The blogger described this incident as a "semi-awkward announcement" and praised Urban for handling the situation well.

"Ha! Say what you want about Keith right now, but he handled it like a champ!" Hilton said.

Nicole Kidman reportedly not dwelling on "regrets" after filing for divorce from Keith Urban

The Oscar winner filed for divorce from the country musician on September 30, months after rumors of their separation surfaced. People confirmed the filing after obtaining court documents. In another recent exclusive, the outlet talked to a source close to Nicole Kidman. As per the source, the Babygirl star reportedly has no "regrets" about her separation.

"[Nicole Kidman is] surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her; her family and her work. She isn't someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason," the source told the outlet.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have not yet addressed their divorce publicly. However, the Holland actress sat with Harper's Bazaar in an interview, published on October 9, and seemingly talked about the challenges of her split from Keith Urban. Kidman, who earlier separated from Tom Cruise in 2001, said:

“The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’” There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through."
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The two daughters were spotted with Kidman on October 6 at the red carpet of Chanel's show in Paris.

