CNN's legal analyst dissects stylist Deonte Nash's testimony, claims "Cassie's entire persona" was "controlled" by Diddy

CNN legal analyst and defense attorney Misty Marris recently analyzed celebrity stylist Deonte Nash's testimony in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial. As per a report by CNN dated May 28, 2025, Marris noted that Nash's testimony focused on the "elements of control" that the rapper had over his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The attorney further claimed that Cassie's "entire persona" was "controlled" by Diddy, adding:

"He [Deonte Nash] testified that Cassie’s entire persona, her wardrobe, her hair — that was all controlled by Combs. But more so he had actually heard Combs say, ‘I’m going to beat you.’ That he had heard Combs say, ‘I’m not going to release your music.’ That he had heard Combs say that he was actually going to get her parents fired."

Misty Marris also remarked that Combs would lure women into romantic relationships and ultimately use them to partake in s*x trafficking.

"So all of these things are threats that speak not only to the underlying RICO charge, which, by the way, looking back to the indictment, part of the prosecution’s narrative is that he coerces women into romantic relationships under the guise of dating, but it’s really for the purposes of engaging in s*x trafficking," the attorney said.

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash took the stand to testify in the Diddy trial on May 28, 2025. Sean "Diddy" Combs is on trial for the charges of racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Deonte Nash's testimony at the Diddy trial explored

Trial on charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs began on May 5, 2025 (Image via Getty)

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Deonte Nash testified that he had witnessed multiple scenarios where Sean "Diddy" Combs had physically attacked Cassie Ventura. According to USA Today, Nash recounted a 2013 incident that took place when Combs reportedly attacked Ventura in her Los Angeles home.

Combs arrived without notice, Nash said, and grabbed Ventura by the hair, pulled her from the couch, and struck and kicked her until she hit her head on a bed frame, causing her to bleed. Nash and another assistant, known as "Mia," attempted to break up the fight but were thrown off by Combs.

As per the testimony, Combs, realising the extent of Cassie Ventura's injuries, reportedly "panicked" and stated:

"Look at what y'all made me do."

Expand Tweet

Instead of having her seek emergency medical treatment, he called a plastic surgeon. Nash said he saw Ventura with stitches over her eye during a video call the following day.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Deonte Nash also disclosed that Diddy threatened to release sexually explicit videos of Ventura if she failed to heed orders. In a 2013 or 2014 confrontation, he claimed Combs had told Ventura he planned to release the tapes "on schedule," sending them to her parents' workplaces first.

Ventura, noticeably upset, reportedly told Nash that the videos showed her with other men, whom she slept with because Combs had pressured her to do so.

Deonte Nash's testimony backed federal prosecutors' allegations that Combs trafficked Cassie Ventura by subjecting her to "freak-offs" — meticulously planned sexual experiences with male escorts.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the physical abuse, Deonte Nash alleged Diddy had regularly demeaned Cassie with slurs such as "b***h," "sl*t," and "h*e." Combs purportedly restricted her movements, at times even preventing Nash from taking her out in public to avoid attracting attention.

Nash also testified that Combs repressed Ventura's music career, even though she had signed a 10-album deal with Bad Boy Records. He recalled Combs threatening to shelve Cassie's work if she didn't do what he told her, resulting in only a fraction of her recorded music being released.

According to the BBC, Deonte Nash is scheduled to continue his testimony on Thursday, May 29, 2025, followed by Sean "Diddy" Combs' personal assistant, "Mia".

