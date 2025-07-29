FKA Twigs settles lawsuit with Shia LaBeouf after accusing him of murdering stray dogs, deliberately giving her STD & more—Perez Hilton reacts

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to FKA Twigs, also known as Tahliah Debrett Barnett, dropping her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf on July 21, 2025. Perez published an article on his self-titled website on July 29, 2025, where he referred to the settlement and said:“Unfortunately, we may never know what Shia and FKA agree upon. But let’s hope she receives – at the very least – decent financial compensation for everything she allegedly went through.”Notably, Twigs had originally sued the actor around five years ago on charges of inflicting emotional distress alongside assault and s*xual battery, as per Vulture magazine. In addition, the singer and songwriter accused Shia of murdering stray dogs and intentionally giving her a s*xually transmitted disease.Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)Alongside the article, the blogger and columnist shared a link to their article in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) the same day. Hilton addressed what might happen next in the legal matter, as he wrote:“#ShiaLaBeouf is off the hook – in this civil case. He could still face criminal charges, though. But that seems unlikely.”Shia and FKA have not responded to Perez Hilton’s tweet or the article until now. According to Us Weekly, the duo reportedly started dating in 2018 and separated the following year. They first met while working together on the drama film, Honey Boy.FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf’s legal issue was settled before it went to trialPeople magazine confirmed last week that Tahliah dismissed her case against the Eagle Eye star. The duo’s lawyers, Bryan Freedman and Shawn Holley, also shared a statement on behalf of their clients, stating that they have decided to settle the case outside the court. The attorneys further mentioned that the details of the settlement would not be disclosed to anyone.&quot;Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future,&quot; they stated.The case was initially scheduled to go on trial in April 2023, but experienced multiple delays until last year. Vulture magazine reported that the latest trial date was set for September 29, 2025. As per the outlet, the reason for the delays was that both Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs were busy with their work.However, FKA’s legal team filed documents at the California Superior Court in October 2024, stating that Shia LaBeouf was not responding from his side. Her team claimed that the Transformers star was allegedly trying to hide something by delaying the deposition, as stated by People magazine.“It appears that LaBeouf has something to hide, as LaBeouf has suspiciously claimed he no longer has any other responsive documents in his possession or control, as he lost or misplaced his electronic devices, or destroyed relevant information prior to the initiation of this action”, the legal documents alleged.A deposition date of October 25, 2024, was finalized after FKA’s legal team requested the court to intervene in the matter. The attorneys also told People magazine at the time that Shia LaBeouf was trying to “abuse the discovery process” in the legal case.The case was originally filed in December 2020, and the Daytime Emmy Award winner’s legal team denied the allegations around two months in a statement acquired by People magazine. Additionally, Shia requested that FKA Twigs cover his legal fees.Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf was last seen in the 2025 documentary, Slauson Rec. He also appeared in two more films, Henry Johnson and Salvable, also released in 2025.