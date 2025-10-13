"His shady gay tweets are just tragic": Zack Peter reacts after Gavin Newsom calls Trump "loser" after POTUS fails to win Nobel Peace Prize

Podcaster Zack Peter weighed in after California Governor Gavin Newsom took a jab at U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “loser.” The governor’s remark came after the presidentt failed to secure the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.Zack Peter, host of No Filter with Zack Peter, shared his reaction on October 11, 2025, the same day Newsom commented on a Time Magazine post about POTUS. Reposting Newsom’s comment, Peter wrote:“Lol what intern does Newsom have running his X account? His shady gay tweets are just tragic… I don’t know who he thinks he’s winning over with them?”Zack Peter @justplainzackLINKLol what intern does Newsom have running his X account? His shady gay tweets are just tragic... I don't know who he thinks he's winning over with them?For context, on October 10, the official X account of Time Magazine had shared a post titled, “Trump loses Nobel Peace Prize he shamelessly campaigned for.” It was linked to a detailed article describing how POTUS had repeatedly expressed his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize and had often credited himself for ending several global conflicts. However, the president did not win the title. As per the Time Magazine article, on Friday, October 10, the Nobel Committee announced that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado would receive the Peace Prize for her:“Tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.” (As per )Reacting to Time’s X post on the U.S. president, Newsom reposted it on October 11, where he called out POTUS and wrote:“What a loser.”This was the comment that Zack Peter picked up on and reposted with his own remarks the same day. In explaining his reaction, Peter appeared to question the tone and intent behind Newsom’s social media behavior. Through his comments, the podcaster implied that the governor’s remark was less a sharp political jab and more an example of questionable online conduct.Zack Peter responds to Trump’s reaction over Jimmy Kimmel’s show reinstatement President Trump (Image via Getty Images)Podcaster Zack Peter has often weighed in on President Donald Trump’s online tirades, sometimes praising him, other times criticizing him, depending on the situation.Recently, Peter responded to Trump’s reaction to ABC’s decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a brief suspension. The controversy surrounding the late night show began after comedian Jimmy Kimmel made divisive remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk following Kirk’s assassination. His comments sparked outrage within both the MAGA community and ABC itself, leading the network to temporarily pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its lineup on September 17.However, by September 23, ABC decided to bring the late-night show back on air, a move that quickly drew backlash from the U.S. President. Hours before the show’s return, the President took to Truth Social to condemn the decision and reference his past legal victory against the network.“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back… I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings,” Trump wrote.POTUS's post was soon shared by Pop Crave on X with the caption:“Donald Trump threatens to sue ABC following reports that ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return.”This sparked widespread reactions across social media. Among those who responded was Zack Peter, who called the President’s remarks both baseless and unnecessary. He first addressed POTUS's threat of a lawsuit, noting that the President had no legal grounds to sue over ABC’s programming decisions. He further argued that instead of reigniting media feuds, the president should direct his attention toward national priorities.“Trump has no grounds to sue ABC for choosing to reinstate Kimmel. 25% of the market has already refused to air his show… Let Kimmel’s show die with its declining ratings &amp; let’s focus on more important things,” Zack Peter wrote.Zack Peter @justplainzackLINK🙄 Trump has no grounds to sue ABC for choosing to reinstate Kimmel. 25% of the market has already refused to air his show. Let Kimmel’s show die with its declining ratings &amp;amp;amp; let’s focus on more important things.At present, Zack Peter is busy with his podcast No Filter with Zack Peter.President Donald Trump, on the other hand, recently revisited his grievance over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. In an October 13 Truth Social post, he shared a screenshot of an earlier message from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had urged the committee to award the U.S. president the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he “deserves it.”