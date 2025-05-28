"I think Lauren Conrad is behind this" - Zack Peter comments on Heidi Montag's new bob-cut look at the AMAs 

Singer and TV personality Heidi Montag, who attended the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, appeared in a shimmering blue dress and a short blonde bob, marking a departure from her usual long hairstyle. Heidi's look made headlines and is being discussed by netizens. Pop culture commentator Zack Peter also shared his thoughts on Montag’s AMA red carpet appearance.

Ad

Zack posted a reaction video on his X account on May 27 in which he admired Heidi's outfit. However, he criticized the singer's bob cut look and also poked fun at the decade-long feud between Heidi and Lauren Conrad with his comments.

"The outfit is giving David Bowie, but the hair is giving Party City. And I don't love that because I love Heidi Montag. Like, I have been a Heidi fan from the beginning and somehow I feel like this is a conspiracy headed by Lauren Conrad. I think Lauren Conrad is behind this. She shipped them this wig, and they just bopped it on her head," Zack commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zack further expressed his distaste for Heidi's hair in the following words:

"I don't like it. I like Heidi, but I don't like it. No, no, I can't... I need the phone number of whoever did this. I need Judge Judy on it, okay? I need Judge Judy to get on the case and to solve it, and we need reparations. That's what we need to amend this, to pay atonement to whatever this is."

Ad

A quick look at Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad's strained relationship

Ad

Zack's comments stemmed from the Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad feud. For the unversed, Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag appeared on the MTV reality TV show The Hills, which ran from 2006 to 2010. Heidi and Lauren were good friends, and in season 2, Spencer Pratt entered the show.

According to a The Things report, romance bloomed between Heidi and Spencer, creating a rift between the two friends. Their friendship came to a halt when Lauren came to know that Heidi and Spencer had allegedly been spreading rumors about Conrad making s*x tapes with her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler.

Ad

The two have not been on talking terms for years; while Heidi is working on different projects in the entertainment industry, Conrad is focusing on entrepreneurship.

More about Heidi Montag's AMA red carpet look

Ad

At the American Music Awards 2025, Heidi Montag walked on the red carpet with her husband, Spencer Pratt. As per the May 27 report by People, the I'll Do It singer was spotted in a blue dress by THE BLONDS. However, her blonde bob became the topic of discussion on the internet, with many disapproving of her look.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heidi revealed why she opted for the wig.

“We just thought switch it up a little bit, you know, and um keep it fresh. I've never done this, so it's very exciting. And just a moment," Heidi said.

Ad

In the interview, she also revealed that the recent LA fires inspired her blue outfit.

While others criticized Heidi's hair look, her husband, with whom she shares two children, came to her support and shared a post on his Instagram, replying to a comment disproving Montag's wig. In the caption of this post, Pratt wrote:

"For the wig haters please pre-order HEIDIWOOD now so that future wigs have more budget ❤️🙏."

Ad

Heidi Montag's album, Heidiwood, is set to release on May 30, for which pre-order and pre-save are available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More