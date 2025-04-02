"I wouldn't watch it if I were you" — Zack Peter critiques the newly released documentary featuring Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni 

Podcaster Zack Peter critiqued the newly released documentary featuring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on April 1, 2025, in the episode of his No Filter with Zack Peter podcast. During the episode, Peter called the documentary In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni "biased" and lacking in insight and advised his audience against watching it.

Peter remarked, "I wouldn't watch it if I were you; there's nothing new in it."

On paper, In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni is an objective, fact-based analysis of the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. It focuses on Lively's accusations of sexual misconduct against Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us. However, according to Peter, the documentary failed to provide a comprehensive and balanced view of the controversy.

During his discussion, Peter argued that the show's structure and content made it feel one-sided. While it claimed to present "what just happened," it omitted key details and figures involved in the controversy.

"A lot of pieces were conveniently left out...They only focused on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni", Peter explained.

What else did Zack Peter say about the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni documentary in the podcast?

Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards - Source: Getty

One of ZackPeter's main criticisms is that the documentary framed Lively as the sole victim while insinuating that Baldoni was either lying or caught in a misunderstanding.

"The way that this is presented makes you feel like 'oh my god, she's harassed… he's just fighting back', maybe he isn't telling the truth", Peter added.

According to Peter, the documentary also omitted crucial individuals who played a significant role in the case. He noted that actress Jenny Slate is barely mentioned, despite her involvement in the case, and that Brandon Sklenar, one of Lively's most vocal defenders, was given minimal attention.

Peter also highlighted how the documentary mostly omitted Ryan Reynolds' alleged involvement in the case and his remarks. According to Baldoni's lawsuit, Reynolds, Lively, and The New York Times worked together to ruin his reputation, yet the documentary barely explored this angle.

"We don't hear much about the Ryan Reynolds piece of it…You have to remember Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and The New York Times—like, Justin Baldoni is not just alleging defamation. He's claiming that they colluded to take him down", Peter explained.

Beyond the missing details, Peter also suggested that the documentary's presentation is misleading, even making him question what he previously knew about the case.

"The crazy part is even as I was watching the documentary, I was like, do I have it wrong? Am I not looking at this objectively enough?" he added.

Legal Analyst claims that Blake has a “stronger” case in the new Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni documentary

"It Ends With Us" Photocall - Source: Getty

According to the March 31, 2025, article by US Weekly, legal analyst Dina Doll stated that Blake Lively holds more weight in the case against Justin Baldoni during the documentary, In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni.

Blake Lively first sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024, alleging s*xual harassment and inappropriate on-set behavior, and later accused him of running a "social manipulation" campaign against her. Doll, who's not directly involved in the case, believed that Lively's accusations, particularly those involving s*xual harassment, could give her the upper hand.

"In my professional opinion, Blake Lively has a stronger case. All of Justin Baldoni's arguments about fame and control don't really refute her claim of s*xual harassment," Doll said in the documentary.

According to Doll's analysis, Blake Lively's allegations about "improvising of the kissing, talking about pornography," etc, are a "strong basis for a claim of s*xual harassment". This claim would stand "stronger" regardless of the type of workplace involved.

Doll also pointed out that the real issue in this case is the impact on domestic violence survivors.

"This film is about domestic violence, and nobody's talking about domestic violence," she said.

She also noted the "other sad thing," which is "an allegation of s*xual harassment on a domestic violence set," adding how public opinion seemed to have already formed before the trial even presented evidence. This rush to judgment overshadowed the core issue, diverting attention from the real struggles of domestic violence survivors.

The 60-minute documentary In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni aired on Monday, March 31, and viewers can also stream it on Max and Discovery+.

