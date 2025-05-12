"It happens" — The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar explains how Indian parents set up their kids on "arranged dates" that could result in marriage

Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory, recently appeared for an interview on the show's official podcast on May 12, 2025. Notably, the main focus of the episode was the eighth episode of season 1, The Grasshopper Experiment.

Speaking to host Jessica Radloff, the Trolls star opened up on how Indian parents prepare blind dates for their children so that they can tie the knot. The response came after Jessica said that his character Raj's parents were scared that he might stay alone for his lifetime and needs kids for the same.

Radloff then questioned Kunal Nayyar if his real-life parents wanted him to get married and have kids at the age of 26. The latter replied that his parents were the opposite of Raj's, adding that they were not conservative. He further stated:

“Parents set up their kids for these arranged dates that hopefully they will turn into a marriage one day so it happens. I’m not saying it doesn’t happen. But it wasn’t the case in my actual parents. It was accurate. It was very accurate. Actually happens.”

While speaking to the NCIS star, Jessica Radloff discussed Nayyar's character by saying that Raj's parents also had a fear after setting a date that Koothrappali wouldn't talk to the girl. The host then addressed a moment when Raj Koothrappali discovered he could talk to girls once he got drunk. Jessica also mentioned:

“At the top of the episode, Raj and Howard enter and Raj is holding up his computer with his parents who are on Skype live from New Delhi, we meet Dr. and Mrs. Koothrappali.”

Radloff then asked Kunal Nayyar whether the parents were there on Skype while filming the show, or if it was added during the post-production process. The Sullivan & Son star disclosed that the parents were on set and continued:

“They were on the next set, and there’s a camera on them. But the camera from the computer is also on them. So when I’m carrying that computer around, that’s actually Skype, that’s actually them on Skype.”

Kunal Nayyar opened up on the fate of the characters from The Big Bang Theory

In 2019, Kunal and the rest of the actors from the CBS sitcom appeared for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. During the conversation, Nayyar addressed what happened to all the characters as the show ended the same year. He said that the characters would keep living their lives, and continued:

“We, as the audience, finally say goodbye to the guys, but the guys wake up the next morning and they go to work and they get Chinese food on Monday and Raj still probably stumbles. I think it’s a beautiful, beautiful way to end.”

Kunal Nayyar's character Raj Koothrappali is Howard Wolowitz's close friend and an astrophysicist. Raj always had problems while speaking to women as he was dealing with selective mutism and social anxiety disorder.

As per an article by SlashFilm dated May 11, 2025, Kunal Nayyar referred to the fact that his character, who was searching for love, realized that he had to start loving himself and continued:

“It doesn’t have to come through someone else, and that’s a very lovely way to end a character’s storyline. He grew so much those last few seasons as a character, and you saw him become less and less dependent on all the things he though he needed, which is very beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Nayyar was last seen in an episode of the NBC sitcom Night Court. He will be featured in Gurinder Chadha's upcoming musical drama film Christmas Karma. The release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.

