“It’s always just about to go off” — Matt Walsh suggests CNN should “shut down entirely” to make “a powerful statement” about climate change

Political commentator Matt Walsh commented on CNN's coverage of climate change. In the live broadcast clip played by the podcaster, the panel discussed a climate warning based on a UN report stating that Earth could reach a critical tipping point by the early 2030s. CNN’s chief climate correspondent, Bill Weir, remarked that the “bomb is ticking.”

Reacting to this CNN clip in his July 12 YouTube video, Matt Walsh said that these climate warning deadlines keep getting extended.

"We've been hearing about this ticking time bomb for a long time... But they keep extending the time. That's the interesting thing. They keep extending it; it's about to go off. It's always just about to go off, and then we're all going to be dead," Walsh commented.

In the CNN clip played by Walsh, Bill Weir also claimed that there is no such thing as "climate alarmism" anymore and that the threat is imminent. Commenting on this, Matt Walsh said that the media outlet should "shut down" their operations to make a "powerful statement."

"I think if you're CNN, they've got their chief climate reporter, and he says there's climate alarmism doesn't exist. We really are on the verge of an apocalypse. Nothing, nothing alarmist about it, he claims. Well, I think if that's the case, I mean, really, the most powerful statement and the most worthwhile thing that CNN could do is to just shut down entirely." Walsh said.

Matt Walsh further took a jab at the news outlet and added:

"I want to hear from Don Lemon [American journalist] and all the rest. We're shutting down. We're going to go live in the woods in caves, and um we're going to we're going to subsist on berries...And that's how we're going to live our lives because we cannot contribute anymore to the coming planetary extinction-level event."

Matt Walsh disputes the narrative of man-made climate change in media reports

In his July 12 podcast episode titled Climate Change Is A Lie, Matt Walsh also commented on ABC's coverage of climate change amid the rising temperatures in July. ABC chief meteorologist Ginger Zee presented a historic chart showing temperature rises over thousands of years.

She explained that previous peaks that occurred thousands of years ago were caused by volcanic activity and solar patterns. However, she noted that this time the rise is different and suggested it can be attributed to anthropogenic activities.

Walsh countered her argument by citing a Tongan volcanic eruption that increased the amount of water vapor (the most abundant greenhouse gas) in the atmosphere, saying that NASA scientists predict temperature rises due to this eruption.

"A volcano just sent a massive amount of water vapor into the air, and what scientists are calling a once-in-a-lifetime event, which scientists also say has clear ramifications for the climate. And they don't even talk about it on ABC News," Walsh commented.

Later in the video, Matt Walsh also reacted to a clip of climate change advocate Ayisha Siddiqa, who can be heard saying that the climate crisis is "white man-made." Reacting to this, Matt Walsh said:

"You know, it's not true on several different levels, but um, on the racial end of it, most of the air and water pollution in the world comes from Asia... The people who are destroying the planet, the worst offenders at destroying the planet, are non-whites."

Meanwhile, multiple reports are emerging about an intense heatwave in Europe causing fatalities. The severe conditions have been widely linked to climate change.

