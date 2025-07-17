“It sounds like they’re in the third grade” — Jess Hilarious reacts to Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online feud on The Breakfast Club

A new beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA stirred the internet on July 15 after the Anaconda singer claimed on X that SZA's manager and Top Dawg Entertainment president, rapper Terrence "Punch" Henderson, was "bullying" her. Following this, the Kill Bill artist tweeted, "Don't take the bait, lol, silly goose," without naming Minaj. This subtweet started a series of beef tweets.

Comedian Jess Hilarious reacted to this on The Breakfast Club podcast on July 16. Host Loren Lorosa was explaining the ongoing feud between the two pop singers and said how the two traded words on X. This came after Minaj tweeted about Punch, who was promoting a song called Broken Barbies, which Minaj thought was an "indirect shot" at her, as per Lorosa.

She further reported that Nicki Minaj not only questioned SZA's career achievements, but also talked about the singer's "freckles." Lorosa then reported that the Broken Clocks singer hit back with a response in which she wrote that she "don't give a f*ck about" Minaj's tweets. Listening to these developments, Jess Hilarious responded:

"It sounds like they're in the third grade."

Lorosa further explained the background of the online feud and said:

"Nicki Minaj just felt like SZA and Punch from TDE were coming for her... Because Punch tweeted Broken Barbies... For it's a song that he's been pushing.... But I didn't know that there was, I guess, like, bad blood behind the scenes, according to Nicki Minaj... She felt like the TDE team was trying not to silence her, but just like sabotage her business."

The host also threw light on the stance of the Open Arms artist.

"SZA basically said, 'Look, I'm done with all this,' like I didn't directly tweet at anybody. I was tweeting about something from a show. She came at me, so of course I'm mad now, and I responded, but I'm off this," Lorosa reported.

Loren Lorosa also questioned the validity of the Everybody singer's complaint.

"I was thinking about that this morning... Like, are any of these complaints valid? And how do I know? Because there's so much going on for weeks with Nicki Minaj," Lorosa said.

A glimpse of Nicki Minaj and SZA's latest online feud

As mentioned earlier, the online tussle started after Minaj called out Punch on X on July 15.

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion... Thereby, acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand," Minaj tweeted.

Following this, SZA replied with a cryptic post, writing:

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

The subtweet from the Grammy-winning singer intensified their diss battle, leading to Minaj directly replying to this tweet.

"Go draw your freckles back on bookie...Liar liar pants on fire...Sounding like a fkng dead dog," Minaj replied.

In another tweet, Minaj said that SZA sounded like "she got stung by a f**king bee." She continued the rant on X, saying that the music business "wouldn't even miss" the Low artist if she "vanished right now." In the tweet, Minaj went on to say that "I'm an icon. You’re not."

This war of words came days after Nicki Minaj targeted Jay-Z in her tweets, alleging the Roc Nation founder owes her money.

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More