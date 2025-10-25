"Keeping it real and honest": Internet reacts after Hailey Bieber responds to claims she "looks trans"

Hailey Bieber responded to being called "trans" in a recent interview with Owen Thiele. The Rhode Beauty founder appeared on the October 24 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast, where she candidly touched on many topics. During the conversation with Thiele, she gave a perceptive response to people who tried to attack her by saying that she looked like "trans."

Ad

The model didn't think of it as a "diss" and never took offense.

"Like when people are trying to be mean, they're like, 'She looks trans.' And I'm like, 'Why do you think that's a diss?' As if being like trans is a diss. Or like some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans. So I just don't take that offensively at all," Hailey Bieber said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hailey Bieber's comment made the rounds on the internet. Many X users shared their thoughts on Bieber's reply to online trolls. A netizen praised the model for her honest response and wrote:

"Hailey Bieber speaks out on “looking trans” remarks—keeping it real and honest"

PeakViews @PeakViews12 @PopCrave Hailey Bieber speaks out on “looking trans” remarks—keeping it real and honest

Ad

Many other internet users applauded Bieber's remarks, adding that the socialite handled the situation well by turning "insult" into admiration.

Agathia 🌐💫 @johcrx @BuzzingPop That energy is chef’s kiss 😏 flipping insults into admiration like a pro 💅

Ad

Tara Rei @Divine_Sass @BuzzingPop She really just… shrugged off an ‘insult’ like it’s a trophy 😭

Ad

Some X users slammed those people who target women and comment on their appearance.

!ANON! @Anon_liq @PopCrave That topic always brings out the worst corners of the internet. People project so much hate onto women just for existing outside their beauty template.

Ad

Emma Ezeaka @emmaezeaka001 @PopCrave Glad she’s setting the record straight—people really need to stop making unnecessary remarks about someone’s appearance. 💯

Ad

However, a few netizens cast doubt on the response from the beauty entrepreneur and alleged that Bieber made the remarks with the intention to "boost" her company's sales.

X @mentallabels @BuzzingPop can smell the fakeness through the screen

Ad

Joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201 @BuzzingPop Ooh mother she needs that support from them to boost the sales of her makeup company!!!!

Ad

Hailey Bieber talked about motherhood on the podcast

Celebs Informer @CelebsNformer Hailey Bieber revealed she definitely wants more kids despite admitting that welcoming her first baby at 27 felt "daunting." She and Justin are considering expanding their family, though Hailey faced complications postpartum, making surrogacy a possible option for the next child.

Ad

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024. The mom to a 14-month-old son talked about motherhood and her family plans on the Friday episode of the In Your Dreams podcast. During the conversation, Owen Thiele asked Bieber about her experience of becoming a mother. Replying to the host of the podcast, the model said:

"It's so fun. I love being a mom. I've always knew I wanted to be a mom though since I was like a little kid. I was like I just always envisioned myself having kids... But you know what's funny is like the older I've gotten and now that I have a kid, I also like I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally..."

Ad

Continuing on that note, Thiele asked if she wanted more kids. Bieber expressed her wish to have more children. She added that her husband was also an only child, and they had discussed having siblings for their son.

"I definitely do because I know I want more than one, but I'm not in a rush... Justin was an only child too so, all the conversations we've ever had about that is that we want our son to have siblings," Hailey Bieber said.

Ad

Further in the interview, the host asked if it was "daunting" to become a "young mom." Hailey Bieber, who turned 28 in November 2024, responded:

"I think it did feel daunting and then once he was here, it didn't feel as daunting...You can never fully prepare yourself for it. And I think that's very true because you just don't know what it's like until you're in it. I do think it felt a little bit daunting... You just figure it out day by day. And it's like every single day I'm learning something new about how to be a mom and what's best for my son and what's best for me as a mom."

Ad

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the nuptial knot in 2018 in a civil ceremony. However, the couple celebrated their wedding a year later in South Carolina. They welcomed their son in August 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More