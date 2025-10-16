Kim Kardashian reveals "final straw" that broke "toxic" relationship with Kanye West in latest interview with Alex Cooper

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has discussed her relationship with Kanye West in her recent interview with Alex Cooper. The SKIMS founder appeared on the October 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up on many aspects of her life. During the interview, Kardashian also reflected on her time with Kanye West.

The two married in 2014, and in 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2022. In the interview, while discussing dating, the reality TV star said she was a "very forgiving person" but hadn’t been in "toxic relationships" since her divorce. Further in the episode, Alex Cooper asked her what the "final straw" was that made her decide to part ways with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian replied that there were "a lot of things" that she couldn't "deal with." She said that she didn't like the " feeling of someone talking badly" about her kids and other close ones.

"If someone feels that way, then, you know, we shouldn't be together. You know, maybe airing out a lot of stuff, um, a lot of personal stuff, just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially..." Kardashain added.

She continued,

"I mean, I would like come home and we had like five Lamborghinis, and I'd come home and they'd all be gone, you know, if he was in an episode, and I'd be like, 'Oh, hey, where where's all our cars?' Like my new car. And it would be like, Oh, he gave them away to all of his friends."

Kim Kardashian added that she hadn’t known what to expect upon waking up each day and described it as a "really unsettling feeling."

What more did Kim Kardashian reveal about her relationship with Kanye West?

Before discussing her separation from Kanye West, the Call Her Daddy host asked Kim Kardashian what initially drew her to the rapper. The SKIMS founder replied that she found the Stronger rapper "larger than life" and "smart," who always talked about "new ideas" and things that she wasn't "familiar with." She added that she was "always learning" with her ex-husband and described that period as "a fun time."

Alex Cooper further asked what the "early signs" had been that her relationship with Kanye West was changing. In her response, Kim Kardashian said:

"I think there's obviously, you know, people can say that there was signs and maybe I wasn't paying attention to them. And I think when someone has, like, their first mental break, you want to be super supportive and you want to help figure that out... But I think that it just, when someone isn't willing to make changes... it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic."

The mother of four added that when children were involved, it was "definitely harder to leave" than "to stay," because that decision would impact everyone's life. She explained that it was important to see if there would be "changes," but once it became clear that nothing would improve, "serious choices" had to be made.The Kardashians fame noted that she wanted to set a good example for her children.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim Kardashian discussed her career and her current dating life. She confirmed that she is currently not in any relationship.

