Lex Fridman announces Google CEO Sundar Pichai as his next podcast guest, where he's eager to discuss the rate of AI progress

Computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman announced Google CEO Sundar Pichai as his next guest on his Lex Fridman Podcast. Fridman shared this news on May 25, 2025, via his official X handle and invited his listeners to submit questions ahead of filming.

"I'm doing a podcast with @sundarpichai soon. Let me know if you have any questions/topic suggestions", he wrote in his post.

Lex Fridman, who discusses topics related to science, history, technology, consciousness, etc, on his podcast, expressed excitement about exploring the rapid advancements in AI during his conversation with Sundar Pichai.

"The rate of AI progress has been insane. It makes me excited for the future (even more than usual) and excited to chat with leaders & engineers who are building that future," he added.

Fridman also promised to make the episode featuring Pichai interactive by blending wide-ranging insights and detailed technical discussion. The computer scientist emphasized his intent to navigate a "mix of both high-level & super-technical deep dive", to strike a balance between overarching themes and in-depth exploration.

He also drew a contrast with his previous long-form podcast with software developer David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH) and pointed out that engaging a tech executive like Pichai would naturally differ in scope and tone.

"Doing a 100-hour podcast with @dhh about super-specific programming topics is a slightly different thing than talking to CEO of Google & Alphabet. I really enjoy both kinds of conversations as a host and as a fan of other podcasts," he explained.

Sundar Pichai discusses Elon Musk and his competitors in the AI space during his All-in podcast appearance

Sundar Pichai recently discussed Elon Musk and his competitors in the AI space (Image via Getty)

On the episode of the All-In podcast, released on May 16, 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined the hosts for a conversation about technology, leadership, and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

One of the highlights of the episode was Pichai's candid praise for Tesla CEO and owner of X, Elon Musk. He emphasized Musk's extraordinary talent for transforming ambitious ideas into real-world innovations. Pichai remarked that the SpaceX CEO's capability to bring futuristic technology into reality stood out even among the industry's elite.

"I just spent time with Elon, maybe two weeks ago when I talked to him. His ability to build future technologies into existence, I think it’s just unparalleled," Sundar Pichai said.

Beyond Musk, the discussion turned to the broader dynamics within the tech industry. Pichai reflected on the balance of competition and collaboration among tech giants. He pointed out that the environment was filled with high-achieving individuals whose contributions fueled both partnerships and rivalries.

While Sundar Pichai didn't elaborate on every player, he acknowledged that mutual respect and interaction among these leaders were essential to driving the industry forward. He described the people in this space as "phenomenal" and recognized the dual nature of their relationships—partnerships mixed with competition.

"These are phenomenal people. I respect all of them. There’s partnerships involved, there’s competition involved," Sundar Pichai added.

As the conversation deepened, host David Friedberg raised the topic of intense competition in the AI space, pointing out the significant presence of hands-on founders across rival companies. He named Sam Altman at OpenAI, Elon Musk at xAI, Mark Zuckerberg at Meta, and Satya Nadella at Microsoft, and asked Pichai for his thoughts on this power-packed group of leaders.

In response, Pichai acknowledged that this group was highly accomplished, referring to them as "some of the best companies led by some of the most driven entrepreneurs." He emphasized that their direct involvement in AI ventures underscored the level of innovation and progress that could be expected from the industry.

"Obviously, it’s a very impressive group...Their involvement highlights how much innovation we can expect to see—these are people deeply committed to pushing progress forward," Sundar Pichai added.

At present, Sundar Pichai is working on his vision to make Google more than just a search-centered app. During the latest May 20-21 Google I/O event, Pichai hinted at ushering Google into an era of AI-driven discovery through powerful, personalized agents, signaling a bold departure from traditional web navigation.

