"Lily is not holding back!": Perez Hilton reacts after Lily Allen seemingly confirms David Harbour's cheating rumors in new album lyrics

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 18, 2025 17:04 GMT
Lily Allen and David Harbour
Lily Allen and David Harbour (Image via Getty)

English singer Lily Allen seemingly confirmed that the lyrics of her upcoming album hinted at cheating rumors surrounding her estranged husband, David Harbour. According to People, Allen and Harbour exchanged vows in September 2020, a year after they were linked. In February this year, the outlet confirmed that the two parted ways.

In an interview with British Vogue, published on October 17, the Grammy-nominated singer candidly talked about many things, including the cheating rumors about her separated partner.

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton, who covered many stories on the separated celebrity couple, discussed Allen's interview in his Friday blog. Reporting on the interview, Hilton said, "Allen is exposing her estranged husband David Harbour's betrayal through music." Later, he noted that the magazine obtained a preview of the singer's album. Lyrics from one of the songs titled Sleepwalking read,

"You let me think it was me in my head / and nothing to do with them girls in your bed."

Reacting to the lyrics, the podcaster commented,

"'Girls in your bed'! Oh, damn! Lily is not holding back!
In another song titled Dallas Major, Allen sings, "I probably should explain how my marriage has been open since my husband went astray." Reacting to the line, Hilton said there was "no doubt" that Lily Allen's husband "did her so dirty." He shared that the singer told the outlet that her upcoming album was "inspired" by things she faced in her marriage.

“There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel. It is inspired by what went on in the relationship," Lily Allen said in her interview.
The blogger wondered about the phrase "not gospel," thinking that legal reasons might be the reason why she held back. Concluding his blog, Perez Hilton said,

"And while making the record, she felt “Confusion, sorrow, grief, helplessness.” Oof. It sounds like we are in for a heartbreaking, if catchy, album. And David better get ready to explain himself this time once it comes out!"
Perez Hilton recapped the ongoing "drama" between Lily Allen and David Harbour

In his October 17 blog, the podcaster stated that Lily Allen earlier allegedly "caught her husband cheating" on the celebrity dating app Raya, following their reported separation. Citing a report from the Daily Mail, Hilton added that it was later found that the Hellboy star had an affair.

"An insider claimed he struck up a relationship with a younger costume designer, whose name we don’t know, while married to Lily. They reportedly 'met on a movie they did together' and “weren’t very secretive about their relationship” on set," Hilton reported.
He further shared that David Harbour continued his alleged romance with the designer for three years after filming ended. The blogger said that there was "no coming back" after Lily Allen "found out" about the alleged affair.

Citing a DeuxMoi report, Perez Hilton noted that Allen and David Harbour were reportedly in an open marriage. He added that the singer "reluctantly agreed," even though it made her "miserable." The podcaster reported that there were some "strict guidelines" that the actor broke with his alleged affair.

"But [Lily Allen] made sure to lay down some strict guidelines, including 'He could only hook up with strangers, no feelings, nothing long-term.' Well, a three-year affair definitely breaks those rules!"

Perez Hilton said that the singer channeled her "emotions into new music" after finding out that her estranged partner had allegedly "betrayed her."

The upcoming record will mark Allen’s fifth album, coming seven years after she released No Shame in 2018.

bell-icon Manage notifications