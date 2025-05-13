NFL star Jayden Daniels' mother Regina Jackson opens up about protecting her son from the "wrong women"

In a new episode of the The Pivot Podcast, host Ryan Clark announced NFL star Jayden Daniels' mother Regina Jackson as their guest for their "Mother's Day" special.

The episode, "Mother’s Day Special Regina Jackson on business, branding & building Jayden Daniels empire," was uploaded to YouTube on Monday (May 12) and finds Regina exploring her relationship with Jayden.

During their interview, Ryan asks Regina why she's been diligent in protecting her son from "wrong women" who prey on millionaire athletes. The mother and agent of the 24-year-old NFL star suggests that her protective nature comes from foresight, not interference.

Around the 9-minute mark, Regina responds to Ryan Clark's question, referencing her initial response from a two-year-old interview, where the NFL star's mother claimed her biggest fear was "them girls", stating:

"The whole girls comment was made first of all two years [ago], when he was at LSU. It was a question [I was] asked, ‘What is your biggest fear?'."

Regina goes on to claim that Jayden's "public figure" status increases the chances of those around him attempting to take advantage of his success. The mother of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year stated:

"That should be every parent's biggest fear… men and women… because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name. So you never know who’s really there for you and who’s really against you."

The NFL agent continues by explaining that while Jayden concentrates on football, citing he plays the sport "very well," she concerns herself with the business decisions behind her son's career.

"The thing is, he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and he knows football and he does it very well… but he doesn’t know the business world. He doesn’t know the predators or the vultures that could be out there. So he feels very comfortable in knowing that not only am I educated and qualified to do it, I’m also his mom," Regina Jackson stated.

"My son can date, he can live freely, make his own decisions" - Regina Jackson speaks on her relationship with NFL star Jayden Daniels

According to a report from CBS Sports' host Jonathan Jones, announced in October 2024, Regina Jackson wrote an exam to officially become an NFL agent to assist her son, Jayden Daniels' career growth.

During her interview with The Pivot Podcast, Regina speaks on her relationship with Jayden and his dating life, stating:

"I’m putting it on record. My son can date, he can live freely, make his own decisions. However, with the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them and my kids saw that."

Jayden Daniels and Regina Jackson attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Kaitlyn Morris)

Regina Jackson explains her fear over outside influence negatively impacting her son's promising future and career in the NFL. She cites that since Jayden is 24 year's old he needs to explore his personal life choices "on his own".

"I worked too hard to allow anybody and at any moment to come in and just take it away. So I have a view of what I feel a good person is. But my son is 24, and he does have to go through things and he has to learn on his own."

The NFL agent concludes by explaining why she keeps a close watch on the circle Jayden surrounds himself with, stating:

"He’s a great kid, I’m thankful for him… He’s not like some of these other guys. He’s really to himself, a homebody… So I’m trying to work on his life after sports because at some point it does end."

In 2024, Jayden Daniels had a massive Rookie season for the Washington Commanders.

The NFL star was the second pick in his draft class and was awarded the "NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award" following his debut season with the Washington Commanders.

