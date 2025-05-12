Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina, shared an adorable picture on her social media for Mother's Day. The Commander's quarterback shares a strong bond with his mother. She often accompanies and cheers for him during his NFL games.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram account, Regina Jackson shared a picture of the decorated display, saying "Mama5." The letters were kept on one side of the wall and are decorated in red, white and pink roses. Along with the snap, she had a heartfelt note on Mother's Day for her kids.

"Forever grateful for my kids! #mama5," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina marks Mother’s Day with heartfelt nod to Commanders QB/@_mz_jackson

Jayden Daniels also celebrated Mother's Day on social media by sharing an adorable picture with his mother on his Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Jayden Daniels’ Mother’s Day post /@thatkidjayden

Jayden Daniels' parents, Javon and Regina, are his biggest supporters. He also has an elder sister named Bianca. However, she is not very active in sports as she is making her career in the film industry.

Daniels’ father inspired him to get into football and, over time, he found success in the game.

Jayden Daniels’ mom opens up about protecting her son from fame-driven relationships

Jayden Daniels's mother recently appeared on an episode of Ryan Clark's The Pivot podcast, on which she discussed the personal life of her son and revealed why she usually keeps her son away from the women who might approach him because of his successful career. She said:

"Your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who’s really there for you or who is really against you. It's much like you have to, and our thing is like, I want Jayden to date. I don't want everybody to say, I'm putting on record, my son can date, he can live freely, and makes his own decision.

"However, the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because, you know, when my kids were little, I did a lot for them. So, and my kids saw that my father, my background, worked too hard to allow anybody, at any moment, to come in and just, you know, take it away," she added.

Daniels was phenomenal in his rookie season playing for the Washington Commanders in 2024. He was the second pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was awarded the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his phenomenal performance last season.

He also made it to the Pro Bowl in 2024. However, he usually keeps his personal life away from the spotlight and is reportedly single now.

