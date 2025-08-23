"Nothing wrong with trying new things": Sophie Turner’s "naughty" bedroom confession draws cheeky reaction from Perez Hilton

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton now reacted to Sophie Turner's new confessions that she made in the recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb. To promote her latest movie, Trust, Turner appeared in a BuzzFeed Celeb video on August 21, 2025, where she answered some playful fan tweets, often referred to as thirst tweets.

Perez Hilton, in his August 22, 2025, blog, reported the responses from the Game of Thrones star and shared his reaction. While reading an X post that said, “Sophie Turner can top me,” the actress revealed her preferences and said:

“Would I be top? I don’t think I am top. I think I’m bottom.”

Sophie Turner answering to Thirst Tweets (Image via YouTube/ BuzzFeed Celeb).

Another comment said that every character of the actress "just gives top energy." In her reply, Turner said:

"Really?! I really like that I give top energy. And that’s why I love acting, ’cause it takes you to a place that you’ve never been before. I think I’m a bottom. To be a top is just a dream come true, thank you so much, everyone.”

Reacting to the response of the X-Men star, in his blog titled Sophie Turner Makes Naughty Bedroom Confession, Perez Hilton said:

"Ha! We mean, you never know. Nothing wrong with trying new things, Sophie!"

A look at other funny responses by Sophie Turner

In the BuzzFeed Celeb video, Turner also responded with her wit to many of the cheeky tweets. The actress started with a comment saying she is the "most beautiful woman."

"That's just ridiculous. We all know Angelina Jolie takes the cake, and I wear a lot of makeup," Turner replied.

Another netizen invited the actor for a sleepover. Responding to the comment, she revealed that she actually "loves sleepovers" and still has them with her friends.

While answering another comment, Turner revealed that she is a "big ghoster," adding that she's "not proud of that." She went on to say that it gives her "a sense of power."

She further added:

"I don't know if I should be saying this on camera. I think I need to just work on that in therapy."

What did Sophie Turner say about moving back to the US?

The Another Me alum moved to her native country, England, following her split with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, in 2023. In her interview with Flaunt, published on August 22, 2025, Turner stated that she "never wants" to move to the US again.

"I just feel so at home here. I never want to move again. Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them. I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them." she stated.

Turner, who shares two daughters with Joe Jonas, recalled her split in the interview, saying that her children are the "victims" of their divorce. However, she noted that Jonas is a "great father."

"I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for," she said.

Sophie Turner's Trust hit the theater on August 22, 2025. In addition to Turner, Rhys Coiro and Billy Campbell have also played their part in the thriller movie directed by Carlson Young.

