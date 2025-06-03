Perez Hilton claims prosecution has a "compelling case" against Diddy amid claims of rapper putting tracking devices on Cassie's car

Podcaster Perez Hilton reported the latest revelations in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ trial, made by his former assistant regarding Cassie, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend. In the June 3, 2025 episode of his podcast, Hilton claimed that Mia—the pseudonym used by the former personal assistant—had helped the prosecution build a strong case against the rapper.

"And so far, I think the prosecution has made a very compelling case, especially with the testimony of Mia, who’s spoken for the longest amount of time besides Cassie," Hilton added.

According to a USA Today report published on June 3, 2025, in the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Mia spent the first two days testifying about instances of the alleged physical and s*xual abuse. However, during cross-examination on June 2, 2025, defense attorneys questioned her credibility, pointing to affectionate texts and social media posts she had previously shared about Combs.

Referring to Mia's June 2 testimony in the aforementioned video, Hilton stated how Mia had revealed Diddy’s controlling behavior by alleging that the rapper monitored Ventura by placing “tracking devices” on her car.

"Today, Mia testified that Diddy put a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend Cassie’s car—not just one, multiple tracking devices—back when he was dating her," Hilton said.

The podcaster further reported that, according to Mia’s testimony, Diddy had also taken both her and Ventura's mobile devices on multiple occasions. However, the rapper’s former aide never reported these incidents to law enforcement because she was "not sure what he’s capable of" and was "terrified" of him.

What else did Mia say about Cassie during her testimony in the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs?

Cassie Ventura and Sean Diddy Combs (Image via Getty Images)

As per the aforementioned USA Today report, Mia spoke at length about her former boss Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during her cross-examination on June 2, 2025. During her testimony, she provided detailed insights into moments she witnessed while working closely with the two.

As per the report, Mia, who previously served as Combs’ assistant, shared a notable incident that occurred in 2012 during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

She recalled attending the premiere of the Brad Pitt film Killing Them Softly, where she claimed to have seen an argument between Combs and Cassie escalate. She further alleged seeing the rapper grit his teeth and dig his nails into the singer's arm, forcing her to leave the event, which she eventually did.

Mia also addressed another interaction with the Me & U singer when Diddy’s defense attorney brought up a time when the singer had confided in Mia, calling Combs "jerky." Mia had responded to Cassie by telling her that Combs’ behavior was erratic, likening him to a child in need of serious help.

"His brain needed to be rewired," she had said.

Referring to her response, Brian Steel asked Mia why she had stuck up for Combs if she was sympathetic to Ventura. To this, Mia firmly denied having defended him, making it clear that her remarks were not out of loyalty but rather out of candor. She noted that one of the most challenging aspects of her role was being placed in the middle of Cassie and Combs' toxic relationship.

"I wouldn’t lie to her about anything I wasn’t forced to," she added.

Further into her testimony, Mia revealed that Combs once "threatened to tell Cassie everything," alluding to the alleged s*xual assault he committed against her. She added that the threats left her feeling overwhelmed with guilt and confusion.

"(It) made me feel like I had done something wrong. I can't explain what that does to a person," she said.

As per the report, Mia further added that she hadn't confided in Cassandra Ventura about the alleged assault she had faced from Combs, even when they reconnected during the singer's 2023 lawsuit against Combs.

"I was still deeply ashamed and wanted to die. I didn't want to tell anybody," Mia added.

Currently, Cassie Ventura, one of the key witnesses in the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, is spending time away from the spotlight. She recently welcomed her third child, a son, with her husband, Alex Fine.

Meanwhile, Combs is facing several serious charges, including multiple counts of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial started on May 5, 2025, and is scheduled to last six to eight weeks.

