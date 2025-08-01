It appears that World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and renowned football player Tom Brady hold differing views on parenthood and professional life. During a July 15 press conference ahead of the tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Scheffler stated that he prioritizes family over golf. Days later, Tom Brady responded to Scheffler’s comments with a differing opinion in his July 29 newsletter.Brady said that career and family are connected, and one can set great examples for their children by excelling in their career. Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has now reacted to Brady's response in his July 31 podcast. Hilton, who appeared with his daughter in the episode, lashed out at Tom Brady.&quot;I'm just going to say it. Scotty is a better father than Tom Brady. Simple as that. Scottie Scheffler is a better [father], and also look at how things turned out with Tom Brady. First baby mama, things did not end well there. Second baby mama, things did not end well. I stand by my assertion that Tom Brady is not as good of a father as Scotty Shuffler,&quot; Hilton said.Agreeing with Scottie Scheffler, Hilton added that he would also like to spend more time with his kids.&quot;Also, if I could, I want to work less. I don't want to prioritize my work over my kids. In my ideal world, I will work. I still love working. In my ideal world, I would just work three hours a day... Go to the gym at 8:00 am after I drop them off at school. Get home here at nine. Start working at 11. Work from 11 to 2. And that's it. That's my fantasy world, Hilton expressed.What did Scottie Scheffler and Tom Brady say about parenthood?Scottie Scheffler, who recently won The Open at Royal Portrush, shared his viewpoint on the meaning of success at a press conference before the tournament. Referring to his achievements, Scheffler said, &quot;What's the point?&quot; of winning. He added that at the end of the day, &quot;this is not a fulfilling life.&quot; The pro golfer also stated that his family is more important than his sport.&quot;If my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that's gonna be the last day that I play out here for a living. This is not the be-all, end-all. This is not the most important thing in my life... I would much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer,&quot; Scottie Scheffler said.On July 29, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shared his perspective on Scottie's views. In his 199th newsletter, Brady said that career and family are &quot;different blocks&quot; of the same &quot;pyramid.&quot; He added that for him, a great father would be the one who teaches his kids about being &quot;good at your job.&quot; Brady wrote,&quot;Scottie said he'd rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they're different blocks on the pyramid, but they're part of the same pyramid. They're connected! For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family.&quot;Scottie Scheffler tied the knot with his high school love, Meredith Scudder, back in 2020. In May 2024, the couple welcomed their son Bennett.Tom Brady is the father of three kids. He has a son, Jack, with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. The footballer remained in a marriage with Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022 and shares a son and a daughter with her. They broke the news of their divorce in October 2022.Read more: Candace Owens reveals why she didn’t cover the Diddy trial, claims it was “obviously a show trial”