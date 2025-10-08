"So awful": Perez Hilton reacts after influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior reportedly dies of cosmetic procedure complications at 31

Perez Hilton reacted to the sudden death of Brazilian fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, who reportedly passed away at the age of 31 due to complications from a cosmetic procedure. In an October 7 article published on his website, Hilton expressed deep sorrow over the tragic news.“Brazilian fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior has died after reportedly experiencing complications from a cosmetic procedure… So awful…” Perez Hilton wrote.In his article, Hilton highlighted verified details surrounding Adair Mendes Dutra Junior’s passing, citing People magazine and other reliable outlets.He explained that the influencer’s death occurred on Friday, October 3, and that it “quickly sent shockwaves through his followers, fans, and the greater social media community” because he was “so young.”“Junior, who had amassed over 100,000 followers on Instagram prior to his passing, was known for his sleek style, striking looks, and aspirational content,” Perez Hilton added.Reflecting on the lesser-known struggles behind Adair Mendes Dutra Junior's glamorous image, Hilton also revealed that the influencer had been “fighting a serious health battle.”Citing an October 6, 2025, Us Weekly article, Hilton reported that just a month before his death, Junior had opened up in an interview with Brazil’s Feed TV about a severe infection he was battling.The infection reportedly stemmed from a canthoplasty, also known as the “fox eyes” cosmetic surgery, which he had undergone in March. The procedure was meant to lift the corners of his eyes to create a more elongated, cat-like appearance. However, things went downhill for him post-op, as the surgery had led to an infection.In the interview with Feed TV, Adair Mendes Dutra Junior alleged that the infection was the result of a cosmetic procedure performed by surgeon Fernando Garbi.“He even shared video footage with the outlet that appeared to show his bruised and swollen face after the surgery, and claimed he’d been seeking medical treatment under the care of a dermatologist,” Hilton wrote.What else did Perez Hilton say about Adair Mendes Dutra Junior's untimely death?Perez Hilton (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton stated that following Adair Mendes Dutra Junior’s revelation that he had developed a severe infection after a cosmetic procedure, things only “escalated” for the fashion influencer.Referring to a report from Us Weekly, Hilton detailed an interview with Junior’s close friend Gean Souza, who spoke to the Brazilian magazine Quem about Junior’s final moments. Souza explained that on Friday, October 3, Junior’s condition worsened dramatically, eventually leading to his death.“(He) became ill, felt very short of breath and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital,” Souza told Quem, as translated into English.Perez Hilton then cited the October 6 People magazine report and added that before his death, Adair Mendes Dutra Junior had also sought accountability for what he believed was medical negligence.The fashion influencer had filed a formal complaint with the 15th Police District of São Paulo, accusing Dr. Fernando Garbi of six crimes. This included illegal medical practice, fraudulent misrepresentation, and serious bodily injury.According to Perez Hilton, this legal filing suggested that Adair Mendes Dutra Junior was determined to hold those he believed responsible to account, even as his health deteriorated.The podcaster further cited Dr. Garbi’s response to these accusations. He detailed that the doctor had denied any wrongdoing and issued a statement (in Portuguese) on Instagram claiming the allegations were “baseless.”“All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando,” Hilton wrote, quoting from Garbi’s statement. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton also noted that this was not Garbi’s first attempt to defend himself publicly. Back in March, Hilton reported that Garbi had spoken to Portal Leo Dias about Adair Mendes Dutra Junior’s infection, stating that it “was not related to the cosmetic procedure he performed.”Reflecting on the tragedy, Hilton shared a heartfelt observation:“This is a devastating reminder of how fragile life can be — even amid filters, curated feeds, and flawless photos.”Perez Hilton is currently focused on his YouTube channel, where he continues to share regular content covering celebrity updates, pop culture, and entertainment news.The “fox eye” lift, also known as a canthoplasty or canthopexy, has surged in popularity in recent years. However, the tragic death of Brazilian influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior due to infections and complications from the so-called “fox eyes” cosmetic surgery has once again reignited concern over the dangers behind such aesthetic trends.