"Some ppl spend their days looking for new enemies" - Megyn Kelly claps back at Candace Owens, defending her Brigitte Macron episode

Popular podcaster Megyn Kelly has hit back at Candace Owens while defending her episode on French First Lady, Brigitte Macron. Kelly claimed that her episode was neutral and did not attack Owens in any way.

The public spat between Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens began on August 6, when Owens quoted and criticized an episode of Kelly's eponymous podcast. Owens accused Kelly of trying to do a "hit piece" on her based on her views about the French First Lady Brigitte Macron being a man by birth. She wrote on X:

"From transgenderism to Covid, @megynkelly has consistently been on the wrong side of every issue. She thinks she’s smarter than her audience but she isn’t. She is being destroyed in her own comment section for trying to do a hit piece on me in defense of Brigitte Macron."

In response to Candace Owens' aforementioned claims, Megyn Kelly hit back at the fellow podcaster, claiming her episode on Macron was "very fair" to the former. She wrote on August 6:

"Actually the segment was very fair to @RealCandaceO w/straight legal analysis of Macron’s claims; if anything I was skeptical about them, arguing CO really seems to believe her statements which may save her legally. But some ppl spend their days looking for new enemies."

For context, Candace Owens is facing a lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, over her claims about the latter's gender. Owens has released multiple videos claiming Brigitte Macron was born a man, although the French First Lady has denied such claims.

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly discussed the lawsuit on the latest episode of her podcast, leading to her feud with Owens.

Megyn Kelly comments on Candace Owens' claims about French First Lady Brigitte Macron

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 20, 2024

In an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show published on August 6, Kelly shared her thoughts on Candace Owens' legal battle with the French President and his wife. The podcaster was in conversation with panelists Arthur Aidala and Mark Eiglarsh. Speaking of the lawsuit against Owens, she said:

"Candace will have a measure of protection. She's being sued for defamation by the First Lady and the President of France because she has said that Brigitte Macron is actually a man who's posing as a female and posing as, you know, having been a female for years and that she has a p*nis to put it bluntly."

Kelly also shared her personal views on the matter and continued:

"I could be wrong, but it could it's definitely a comment on a public figure and more of a measure of private behavior. You could argue it's a big fraud on the people of France. I don't know. But still, there will be a very very high standard either way for the Macrons to win on a defamation case against Candace Owens."

Megyn Kelly then went into further details about the Macrons reportedly sending Candace Owens a "warning letter" in December last year to retract her views. They also reportedly shared Brigitte Macron's birth certificate alongside photos of her childhood, proving she was born female.

However, Kelly then commented on how Owens has remained adamant on her views about Macron's sex. She added:

"Candace is direct, and it's never happened before. So she's not backing down one bit, and it is reckless for the Macrons to sue Candace Owens for defamation if this is true. It's somewhat reckless for them to do it because Candace is not wrong. She will get the chance to ask those questions through her lawyer directly to the First lady of France."

After Megyn Kelly asked her panelists to share their thoughts, Arthur Aidara mentioned that a "birth certificate" with a "raised seal" is a valid document of proof. He then discussed Owens' theory about the French First Lady's brother posing as her for all these years.

The panel discussed how plausible the theory is, while sharing various views on the same. Some clips of Owens' views on the matter were also played during the episode.

Candace Owens continues to discuss her theories about Macron's birth on her eponymous podcast. Further details about her legal battle with the French President and his wife are awaited amid her public feud with Kelly.

