Tamra Judge jokingly entertains the fantasy of having a "threesome" with Zac and Dylan Efron after Dorit Kemsley's seemingly flirty tweet

On April 9, 2025, Two T’s In A Pod hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp shared a short video on Instagram discussing a seemingly flirty comment left by Dorit Kemsley on Dylan Efron's Instagram. During the conversation, Judge jokingly entertained the idea of having a “threesome” with Zac and Dylan.

According to a Page Six article dated April 5, 2025, Dorit Kemsley had expressed her appreciation for Dylan Efron’s physique by commenting under his shirtless picture posted on April 4, 2025.

"It’s the proud look on your face for me! Oh, and the abs are also (fire emoji)", she wrote under his Instagram post.

Dylan Efron responded to Dorit Kemsley's comment with a playful nod, writing:

"Still proud of you for getting 100% on the ab quiz :)".

During the April 9 Video, Tamra Judge shared a screenshot of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s comment. Referring to the Page Six article, she speculated on Kemsley’s relationship status.

"She (Dorit Kemsley) may not be officially single yet- is what Page Six said. But she shared her appreciation for Dylan Effron’s latest thirst trap", Judge remarked.

Co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, added her own take on Kemsley’s comment, stating:

"she could have done something flirtier",

She then steered the conversation in another direction, jokingly asking Judge:

"So would you rather bone down with Dylan or Zac?"

Tamra Judge didn’t shy away from the question and entertained the idea of not having to choose at all.

"I really kind of like them both,"she said.

She then agreed with Mellencamp’s teasing suggestion of a "threesome."

"Oh my god yes! Do you wanna join?", she asked Teddi Mellencamp

Dorit Kemsley talks about the possibility of getting back with ex-husband PK

Premiere Party For Bravo Networks' "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 7 - Arrivals -(Image via Getty)

American fashion designer and TV personality Dorit Kemsley is best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She joined the show in 2016, during Season 7.

According to a People article dated November 19, 2024, Dorit tied the knot with British businessman Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2015. However, after nearly a decade of marriage, the couple announced their separation in May 2024.

As per the April 8, 2025, report by Bravo TV, in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Dorit Kemsley opened up about the possibility of reconciling with her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. While she didn't entirely rule out a future together, she expressed uncertainty about rekindling their relationship.

"I don’t feel like I’ve reached a place where I know PK is not in my future," she remarked.

Additionally, she emphasized that if her spouse were to seek reconciliation, she wouldn’t be able to accept it.

"At the same time, if he turned around to me tomorrow and said, ‘Dorit, I made a terrible mistake. I want to come back home. Let’s have a go at this: we belong together... I don’t think I could accept that. I’m gonna go a step further. I know I couldn’t", she explained.

According to the report, during the Season 14 reunion of RHOBH, filmed in late February 2025, Dorit Kemsley also revealed that she had limited contact with PK.

"As of a week ago, I’ve chosen not to have much of a relationship with him,” she added.

At present, Dorit Kemsley is one of the main cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Dorit Kemsley is also a business owner, having founded the swimwear brand Beverly Beach by Dorit in 2017.

