“It’s literally the exact opposite"—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to seemingly false portrayal of Garcelle leaving reunion early

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released its episode titled Reunion Part 2 on April 8, 2025. In this episode, tensions rose between Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke as several personal matters were discussed.

Garcelle, in particular, addressed her discomfort over an off-camera conversation with Kyle about Morgan Wade and questioned the openness expected from certain cast members. She also felt isolated during the group exchanges, expressing that she could not fully trust those around her.

Toward the end of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, the cast gathered for a toast, and the trailer made it appear that Garcelle had left early. However, after the episode aired, Garcelle was seen staying on set through the entire shoot but chose not to participate in the final toast..

Fans reacted on X, calling out the show makers for seemingly misleading the audience by making it appear as if Garcelle "walked out" during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, as shown in the trailer.

"The trailer made it seem like Garcelle left the reunion early because they were “ganging up” on her and it’s literally the exact opposite. She stayed the whole time," one user commented.

"They teased Garcelle walking out on the reunion and used that narrative to villainize her, whole time she actually sat through the full reunion and rightfully chose to skip faking a friendly toast with a bunch of women who hate her," another fan wrote.

"oh they made it seem worse. She pretty much stayed for the entire thing. Shame on bravo making her look bad," a netizen tweeted.

"So Garcelle did not walk out on the reunion she walked out at the end, so much for not being able to handle the hot seat she sat through the bullshit and said IM OUT no choice but to Stan my QUEEN!!!" a tweet read.

Others said it was very “professional” of Garcelle to stay through the entire reunion despite the tension in the room.

"Garcelle was very professional. She sat through that BS of a reunion and fulfilled her contract. As soon as it was over she bounced. She finished her job and gave them nothing more. Very professional. Very demure. Very classy," a fan wrote.

"She walked out on the toast? I thought it was actually during the reunion not at the end lol," another user commented.

"Garcelle was DONE during the 1st part of the reunion #RHOBH to their faces “IM OUT,” one tweet read.

"Not going to lie. I'm glad Garcelle is done with them. My girl seen the writing on the walls," one person said.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion, part 2?

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion picked up with the arrival of Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton, and the conversations turned serious quickly. Garcelle brought up her off-camera talk with Kyle about Morgan Wade. She said it felt like a way to silence her. Garcelle added that she felt like Kyle was trying to "shut" her up.

Kyle, in response, claimed she shared personal details to build trust. Bozoma Saint John also stepped in, pointing out that being selective with information affects the perception of honesty.

Meanwhile, Dorit and Kyle revisited their ongoing tension, particularly around Kyle’s text to PK after the separation announcement. Kyle defended herself by saying she texted both PK and Dorit, but Dorit said Kyle failed to consider how it appeared.

Host Andy Cohen noted that if Dorit had sent such a message to Kyle’s ex, the reaction would likely have been very different. Garcelle also told Sutton that it felt like no one was truly backing her during these exchanges.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part 2 currently streaming on Bravo.

