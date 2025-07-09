“They hated each other” — Wiz Khalifa opens up about his parents getting divorced when he was three

American rapper Wiz Khalifa recently opened up about experiencing his parents' divorce at a younger age in an episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Ad

During the podcast, uploaded on July 8, Wiz Khalifa revealed that after his parents' divorce, his father remarried and his mother returned to her hometown of Pittsburgh.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of custody arrangements, Wiz stated that it was an "even split," explaining that he lived with his mother for two years, then with his father and stepmother for the next two.

Curious about the unusual arrangement, Bunnie XO noted that most kids with divorced parents usually switch time weekly. In response, Wiz Khalifa said:

"No, they hated each other. They didn't get along at all."

The Black and Yellow rapper further mentioned that his parents divorced in the 90s, when there was limited understanding of dealing with such situations.

Ad

"And it was the 90s, and there was really no concept of how to navigate through that. They didn't have as much talk about that back then as they do now. So, they handled it the best way that they seen fit, and that was that," he added.

Referring to his parents' divorce, Bunny XO further asked the rapper if the way his parents did not get along when he was growing up influenced how he co-parents with the mothers of his children now.

Ad

"So, do you think that seeing how your parents didn't get along back then was kind of like you were like, 'I'm not going to be like that.' And that was a driving force, making sure you had good relationships with the mother of your children," Bunnie XO asked Wiz.

In response, the rapper stated that living two years with one parent and then switching to the other parent felt normal while growing up. However, he added that now that he is a father, he could never imagine being away from his son for that long.

Ad

Wiz stated that due to that, he is willing to do anything to maintain a good relationship with his son's mother.

"So if I got to get along with his mom if I got to freaking kiss her feet I'm doing whatever I got to do to make sure that we're all on the same page. So that's not the agreement," he said.

Ad

For the unversed, Wiz Khalifa is a father of two: Sebastian, whom he shares with ex-wife Amber Rose, and his daughter Kaydence, whom he shares with his current girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.

Also read: Was Snoop Dogg’s pet Juelz a gift from Wiz Khalifa? All we know as rapper mourns death of his beloved dog

Wiz Khalifa recalls his upbringing as a military kid

Ad

Ad

Elsewhere in the podcast, Wiz Khalifa shared that his parents met during "basic training" and had him in North Dakota, and his older sibling in Guam, and that they were "two totally different things."

He added that during his early life, he moved frequently around the world due to his parents' military careers, describing his experience of living in different countries as "cool."

"And then for the earlier part of my life, I moved around a lot. I did live in Europe for a while. I lived in Japan for a while. I lived in a lot of southern states. And my mom being from Pittsburgh, that's how I ended up going back there. And that's where a lot of my roots are at, my real family."

Ad

The Bugatti rapper added that growing up in a military family and moving around the world gave him early exposure to many different cultures, as he interacted with kids from diverse backgrounds.

"As an adult and really being able to go back and dive into these cultures and experience them as you know a grown man, it really like broadened my mind and just opened me up to a lot of different things that if I wouldn't have been where I'm at," he added.

Ad

The full conversation between Wiz Khalifa and Bunnie XO is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More